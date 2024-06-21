Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Toto Wolff has urged "lunatic conspiracy theorists" who believe Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes is being "sabotaged" to "see a shrink".

Wolff's defiant remarks arrived after it emerged Mercedes have called on the police to investigate an anonymous email - said to be sent by a disgruntled Mercedes staff member - which claimed Hamilton is being mistreated ahead of his blockbuster move to Ferrari .

The correspondence, titled "a potential death warrant for Lewis", accused Wolff of being "vindictive" and said the Austrian, 52, "is doing everything possible to get back at him (Hamilton)" for electing to quit Mercedes.

The letter added that Mercedes' so-called treatment of the seven-time world champion "could ultimately be life-threatening to Lewis".

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton led free practice at the Spanish Grand Prix at Catalunya in Barcelona

Mercedes investigated the provenance of the correspondence and have now turned the matter over to the police.

Wolff, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, said: "It is not from a member of the team. We get tonnes of these kind of e-mails. But it is particularly upsetting when someone is talking about death.

"I have instructed to go full force with police inquiring it, researching the IP address, researching the phone number, because online abuse in that way needs to stop. People can't hide behind their phones, or their computers, and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this.

"I don't know what some of the conspiracy theorists, lunatics, think out there? Lewis was part of the team for 12 years, we have a friendship, we trust each other, we want to win, and end this on a high and celebrate the relationship.

"And if you don't believe all of that, then you can believe we want to win the constructors' world championship, and that is by making both cars win. To all of these mad people out there, take a shrink."

The letter was sent to Formula One's major players - including Wolff, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as well as members of the media - in the wake of the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Hamilton missed out on a podium in Montreal when team-mate George Russell overtook him on the penultimate lap.

On Friday, Hamilton continued Mercedes’ resurgence as he finished fastest in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

A fortnight after George Russell took Mercedes’ first pole position of the season, before going on to claim the team’s sole podium from the opening nine rounds in Canada, the Silver Arrows were back on top at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton edged out Carlos Sainz by just 0.022 seconds, with Lando Norris occupying third place for McLaren.