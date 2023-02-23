In stark contrast to the doom and gloom which last year engulfed the Silver Arrows as their jumpy machine hit the track for the first time, team principal Wolff painted a rosier picture 12 months on.

Porpoising – the phenomenon where a car bounces up and down on its suspension – contributed to, statistically at least, Hamilton’s worst season in Formula One.

But a new FIA directive to raise the floor edges of this season’s cars by 15mm to mitigate the problem has removed the thorn in Mercedes’ side.

Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 car on track during day one of testing at Bahrain International Circuit.

And although it was double world champion Max Verstappen who picked up where he left of by posting the fastest time in the first test session on day one of three in Bahrain – 1.2 seconds clear of George Russell in the all-black Mercedes – Wolff hinted that his team is primed to challenge.

“You need to provide a good car for a driver that has the ambition to win races and championships and we have that,” said Wolff.

“We want to win. At this stage last year, we knew we were in trouble because the car was bouncing around and we were not able to drive it correctly.

“But today, it is very different. The car seems to be balanced in the right way. There is no bouncing which is good news.”

Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes. He last year lost his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – a streak which stretched back to his debut campaign for McLaren in 2007 – and finished sixth in the standings, 214 points adrift of Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion is heading into the final year of his £40million-a-season contract, but the noise from both the British driver and Mercedes is that an extension will be signed regardless of their on-track form.

