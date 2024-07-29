Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swimming training for the triathlon was cancelled for the second day in a row because of concerns over water quality but organisers remain confident Tuesday’s men’s race will go ahead as scheduled.

Heavy rain can lead to increased levels of the harmful bacteria E.coli in the Seine despite more than a billion euros spent on cleaning up the river in preparation for the Games.

The deluge that affected Friday’s opening ceremony and continued into Saturday has had an effect, with the athletes again prevented from going into the water for the scheduled familiarisation session on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers released a virtually identical statement to Sunday, saying: “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterates that the priority is the health of the athletes.

Swimming training for the triathlon was cancelled for the second day in a row because of concerns over water quality but organisers remain confident Tuesday's men's race will go ahead as scheduled

“The tests carried out in the Seine yesterday revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on 26 and 27 July and the impact it had on the Seine river.

“Given the weather forecast for the next 36 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start of the triathlon competitions on July 30. As observed in July, with summer conditions, water quality in the Seine has improved significantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and Marc Guillaume, the top government official for the Paris region, all took a dip on July 17 to showcase the Seine’s improved cleanliness ahead of scheduled open water events in the river.

The men’s triathlon race is scheduled for Tuesday at 8am local time (7am BST), with the women at the same time on Wednesday.