The 35-year-old remained undefeated from his first appearance at the 2005 European Championships and steps away as the fastest-ever sprinter in his classification.

Tributes poured in for the County Londonderry native on social media following the news on Wednesday with fans posting their memories from a wonderful career and wishing Smyth well in retirement, where he is set to take up a management role with Paralympics Ireland.

Noel said: “Happy retirement. It was a honour to have been part of your journey. A great example to all. Never beaten in a para athletic race what a legend and still NI record holder over 100m. Ran at the World athletics, European c'ships the World c'ships and Commonwealth games.”

Jason Smyth after winning 200m gold at the London 2012 Paralympic Games

Tanya added: “Amazing athlete who has inspired an entire generation. The GOAT. Happy retirement.”

Ireland teammate Jordan Lee said: “What an absolute honour it was to be your teammate Jason Smyth. The Goat of Paralympic competition and arguably the GOAT of Irish Sport as a whole. I wouldn’t have become a Paralympian if it wasn’t for you. Happy Retirement Legend.”

Fellow athlete James McCarthy added: “An absolute legend of not just Paralympic sport but, of Irish sport. Honoured to have been on Irish Teams with him and he was always a great team mate. All the very best in retirement Jason and make some more great memories with your family.”

Lisa praised the impact Smyth had on the sport: “Congratulations on wonderful achievement thank you for the memories. Your achievements brought so much awareness for Paralympic sport.”

Bridgitte said: “I had the pleasure of meeting this legend. What a humble and awesome man he is. Such an inspiration.”

John added: “Congratulations on all your amazing achievements Jason. An inspiration to so many and best of luck in the future.”

Lorna wished Smyth well in his new role: “An amazing athlete and a pleasure to work with over the years - good luck in your new venture Jason.”