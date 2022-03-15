Try our Cheltenham Festival quiz

LAST YEAR’S FESTIVAL

1. Rachael Blackmore took the meeting by storm, riding six winners on her way to being leading jockey. But how many were Grade Ones?

2. Which horse finished second to Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Blackmore on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse. Pic by PA.

3. What was significant about Put The Kettle On’s Queen Mother Champion Chase success?

4. Tiger Roll bounced back to form to win the Cross Country by 18 lengths. How many times has he now won at the Festival?

5. What was the first British-trained horse across the line in last year’s Gold Cup?

RECENT YEARS

6. Which previous – and subsequent – Festival winner was sent off favourite for a top-class renewal of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2011?

7. Who rode Dodging Bullets to success in the 2015 Queen Mother Champion Chase?

8. Henry de Bromhead created history 12 months ago in winning the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup. But which horse provided him with his first Festival winner in 2010?

9. Which horse won the first running of the Ryanair Chase in 2005?

10. Nico de Boinville has been the go-to man for Nicky Henderson for several seasons now – can you name his first Festival winner?

FOR THE HISTORY BUFFS

11. Golden Miller famously won five Gold Cups. In which year did he win his first?

12. Arkle, for many people still regarded as the greatest ever National Hunt horse, won three Gold Cups – yet for the first of them he was not even favourite. Which horse was?

13. Arkle’s trainer Tom Dreaper won five Gold Cups in his career, can you name any of his other two?

14. Which three-time winner of the Gold Cup helped set Vincent O’Brien on his path to greatness?

15. Can you name the first three-time winner of the Champion Hurdle who has a Grade One race run in his honour?

MULLINS MONOPOLY

16. Nobody in history has trained more winners at the Festival than Willie Mullins. Which horse started it all off?

17. Which race has Mullins won more than any other?

18. Which of his Champion Bumper winners did Mullins also ride to victory?

19. How many times did Mullins finish second in the Gold Cup before finally winning a first with Al Boum Photo in 2019?

20. Quevega made the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle her own. How many times did she win it?

PICK ‘ N’ MIX

21. In which year was the Wednesday of the Festival abandoned due to high winds?

22. Other than Nicky Henderson which British-based trainers won at the Festival last year?

23. Richard Johnson retired last year as second in the all-time list, behind only Sir Anthony McCoy, and with 23 winners at the Festival. What was his last winner at the big meeting?

24. Name the last horse to complete the Champion Bumper-Supreme Novices’ Hurdle double.

25. How many times did Alderbrook run over hurdles before winning the 1995 Champion Hurdle?

ANSWERS

1. Five

2. Gaillard Du Mesnil

3. First mare to win the race

4. Five (Cross Country three times, National Hunt Chase and Triumph Hurdle)

5. Native River (fourth)

6. Cue Card

7. Sam Twiston-Davies

8. Sizing Europe (Arkle, 2010)

9. Thisthatandtother

10. Whisper (Coral Cup, 2014)

11. 1932

12. Mill House

13. Prince Regent and Fort Leney

14. Cottage Rake

15. Hatton’s Grace

16. Tourist Attraction (Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, 1995)

17. Champion Bumper (11 times)

18. Wither Or Witch (1996)

19. Six (Djakadam 2015 and 2016, On His Own 2014, Sir Des Champs 2013, Hedgehunter 2006, Florida Pearl 2000)

20. Six (2009 – 2014)

21. 2008

22. Sue Smith (Vintage Clouds), Jonjo O’Neill (Sky Pirate) and Will Biddick (Porlock Bay)

23. Native River in the 2018 Gold Cup

24. Champagne Fever (2012/2013)

25. Twice (once for Sally Hall when unplaced in 1992. Won the Kingwell Hurdle on debut for Kim Bailey before the Champion Hurdle)

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.