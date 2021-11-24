Tyrone man Kevin Quinn grasps wildcard chance to win Red Bull Car Park Drift title in Belfast

Irish Drift Championship contender Alan Delaney went into Sunday’s final four as the the favourite, but it was Quinn - one of ten wildcards - who came out on top to win the title with 268 points.

Delaney made a promising start but a series of penalties in his final run proved his undoing as the Laois man finished one place off the rostrum in fourth position.

The Red Bull Car Park Drift in Belfast welcomed 5,000 motorsport fans to the custom-built drifting track at the Titanic Quarter across two days of spectacular action over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Quinn at the sold-out Red Bull Car Park Drift which brought 5,000 motorsports fans to the spectacle across two days at the Titanic Quarter, Belfast. INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sunday’s event sold out in under one week and fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle of speed, smoke, skill and burning rubber.

The Northern Ireland meeting was the first of the Red Bull Car Park Drift 2022 World Final Qualifiers, offering the chance for one competitor to progress to next year’s World Final.

With a maximum of 400 points on offer, drivers were marked on the quality and precision of their performance as well as the look and noise of their car and trye smoked kicked up during the run.

Wildcard, Donegal man Terence Fury, impressed the crowd and judges, and having missed out on Saturday’s practice round, he took to the track for the first time in Sunday’s competition, producing an impressive display across all three rounds and securing second place, just ten points shy of jubilant winner Quinn.

Shae Rodgers from Derry batted away the competition with a smooth three rounds, earning him a spot on the podium in third place.

An impressive field in the competition also featured 14-year-old Conor Falvey from Cork, drifting alongside his father, Thomas. Both produced performances to be proud of along with Neil Dunne, who kept the large crowd entertained with his unpredictable and exciting performances.