Tyson Fury ends retirement talk with five-fight plan and claims 'I'm in the prime of my life'

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury

Unfounded scrutiny about the legitimacy of an eye injury that caused his fight against Oleksandr Usyk to be put back to May 18 led to suggestions Fury may have been contemplating hanging up his gloves.

But Fury, who has flirted with retiring several times during his professional career, reaffirmed his commitment to fighting Usyk in Riyadh, where all four major world titles are set to be on the line.

Fury anticipates a rematch with the Ukrainian in another undisputed world heavyweight title fight before one or possibly two fights against Joshua and then a return bout versus Francis Ngannou.

"I keep hearing talk of people saying I should retire or I'm going to retire soon or whatever," Fury said on his Instagram, showing stitches above his eye.

"I ain't retiring - I've got two fights with Usyk for the undisputed, twice.

"Then I'm going to fight AJ at least once, maybe twice, if there's a rematch - if he wants one after the first battering I give him. Then I'm going to fight Ngannou again.

"That's just the start. There's five fights for you to whet your appetite. I ain't going nowhere; I'm 35-years-old and in the prime of my life."