The day hit a high note early on when Law Ella claimed the Cosy Roof Maiden Hurdle, justifying her 11-10 favourite status with a four-and-a-half-length success under Keith Donoghue.

The Toals Bookmakers Mares Handicap Hurdle then also went the way of the Cromwell team as Soldaro struck at 7-1 under Sean Flanagan to win twice on the bounce after a Clonmel victory last month.

The feature race on the card was the Ulster National, a three-mile-four-and-a-half-furlong contest won by another Cromwell-trained mare, this time the six-year-old Malina Girl – who gave Donoghue a double in the process.

Downpatrick Racecourse.

Cromwell, who claimed the contest last season with Spades Are Trumps, was delighted that the horse could provide her new owners with a significant win so shortly after changing hands.

He said: “The owners (Colin and Jackie Russell) have literally just bought her last week. They haven’t had horses with me before, they have horses with Jonjo O’Neill.

“I was happy enough that the step up in trip wouldn’t be a problem to her. The fences are not that big around here, it is a summer track.

“She travelled very strongly for her first time over a trip like that. Keith saved plenty of ground around the inside as well. She did it quite well really.