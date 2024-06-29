United Kingdom titles on the line at Stormont bowls week
Representatives from Civil Service Bowling Association groups in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales will line out across 10-strong squads towards lifting United Kingdom honours.
Players will take part in Northern Ireland for the first time since 2017.
The schedule also features an open pairs competition alongside the international fixtures, plus friendlies against local clubs.
An opening ceremony has been planned for Monday, July 1 at 9 o’clock, with the timetable as follows:
Monday, July 1: 9.30am – international pairs and triples, open pairs; 1.30pm – international singles and fours, open pairs.
Tuesday, July 2: 9.30am – international singles and fours, open pairs; 1.30pm – international pairs and triples, open pairs.
Wednesday, July 3: 9.30am – international pairs and triples, open pairs; 1.30pm – international singles and fours, open pairs.
Thursday, July 4: 9.30am – double fours semi-finals, open pairs semi-finals; 1.30pm – double fours finals, open pairs finals.
