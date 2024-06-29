United Kingdom titles on the line at Stormont bowls week

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 29th Jun 2024, 14:28 BST
The United Kingdom Civil Service Bowling Association international outdoor bowls tournament will run from June 30 to July 4. (Photo by Pacemaker)The United Kingdom Civil Service Bowling Association international outdoor bowls tournament will run from June 30 to July 4. (Photo by Pacemaker)
The United Kingdom Civil Service Bowling Association international outdoor bowls tournament will run from June 30 to July 4. (Photo by Pacemaker)
Stormont’s Maynard Sinclair Pavilion will welcome players competing for United Kingdom Civil Service Bowling Association international outdoor honours across the singles, pairs, triples and fours across a five-day span starting on Sunday.

Representatives from Civil Service Bowling Association groups in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales will line out across 10-strong squads towards lifting United Kingdom honours.

Players will take part in Northern Ireland for the first time since 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The schedule also features an open pairs competition alongside the international fixtures, plus friendlies against local clubs.

An opening ceremony has been planned for Monday, July 1 at 9 o’clock, with the timetable as follows:

Monday, July 1: 9.30am – international pairs and triples, open pairs; 1.30pm – international singles and fours, open pairs.

Tuesday, July 2: 9.30am – international singles and fours, open pairs; 1.30pm – international pairs and triples, open pairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday, July 3: 9.30am – international pairs and triples, open pairs; 1.30pm – international singles and fours, open pairs.

Thursday, July 4: 9.30am – double fours semi-finals, open pairs semi-finals; 1.30pm – double fours finals, open pairs finals.

Related topics:United KingdomNorthern IrelandRepresentativesEnglandWalesScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.