The United Kingdom Civil Service Bowling Association international outdoor bowls tournament will run from June 30 to July 4. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Stormont’s Maynard Sinclair Pavilion will welcome players competing for United Kingdom Civil Service Bowling Association international outdoor honours across the singles, pairs, triples and fours across a five-day span starting on Sunday.

Representatives from Civil Service Bowling Association groups in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales will line out across 10-strong squads towards lifting United Kingdom honours.

Players will take part in Northern Ireland for the first time since 2017.

The schedule also features an open pairs competition alongside the international fixtures, plus friendlies against local clubs.

An opening ceremony has been planned for Monday, July 1 at 9 o’clock, with the timetable as follows:

Monday, July 1: 9.30am – international pairs and triples, open pairs; 1.30pm – international singles and fours, open pairs.

Tuesday, July 2: 9.30am – international singles and fours, open pairs; 1.30pm – international pairs and triples, open pairs.

Wednesday, July 3: 9.30am – international pairs and triples, open pairs; 1.30pm – international singles and fours, open pairs.