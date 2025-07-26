WATCH: Broughshane's Josh Rock and 'good friend' Luke Littler to face off in World Matchplay semi-final after thrilling win over Gerwyn Price
The Blackpool last-four line-up from 8 o’clock features Broughshane’s Rock against Litter, plus James Wade facing Jonny Clayton.
Rock’s reported 104.02 average helped secured success over Gerwyn Price by 16-11.
“I’m on cloud nine at the minute,” said Rock on the official PDC website following his quarter-final win. “I can’t wait to finally play Luke on the big stage.
"The darting world will be watching that game tomorrow!
“Luke is one of my close friends behind the scenes.
"Hopefully we both turn up, but I’m sure it will be a cracking game.
“I’m just so relieved to be in the semi-finals...‘Gezzy’ (Price) played really well tonight too, he never gave up, but wow – what a game.”
Rock has clocked up no fewer than eight ton-plus checkouts across defeats of Ross Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Price.
