WATCH: Broughshane's Josh Rock and 'good friend' Luke Littler to face off in World Matchplay semi-final after thrilling win over Gerwyn Price

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 26th Jul 2025, 15:20 BST
Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock is “on cloud nine” ahead of facing Luke Littler on Saturday night in the World Matchplay semi-finals.

The Blackpool last-four line-up from 8 o’clock features Broughshane’s Rock against Litter, plus James Wade facing Jonny Clayton.

Rock’s reported 104.02 average helped secured success over Gerwyn Price by 16-11.

“I’m on cloud nine at the minute,” said Rock on the official PDC website following his quarter-final win. “I can’t wait to finally play Luke on the big stage.

"The darting world will be watching that game tomorrow!

“Luke is one of my close friends behind the scenes.

"Hopefully we both turn up, but I’m sure it will be a cracking game.

“I’m just so relieved to be in the semi-finals...‘Gezzy’ (Price) played really well tonight too, he never gave up, but wow – what a game.”

Rock has clocked up no fewer than eight ton-plus checkouts across defeats of Ross Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Price.

