WATCH: Emotional Josh Rock celebrates first European prize for Northern Ireland thrower and five-figure purse
Rock came out on top over Jonny Clayton by 8-4 in Rosmalen for a second PDC ranking title, having won a Players Championship tournament in 2022.
“This is the biggest win of my career, 100 per cent,” said an emotional Rock on the official PDC website. “I haven’t had very good luck against Jonny in finals.
"He beat me on the ProTour and in Graz (in 2023), but I felt really confident coming into this final.
“I said this weekend I was here to win the tournament. Jonny is one of the nicest men in darts. I love him to bits, but my name is on the trophy, and I’m so happy.
“I have lost in so many finals, but I keep believing that I will win, and obviously today I proved that I can.
“I have always said my next one was going to be a major title and that’s my main focus, but I have proved that I can win on the big stage now.”Rock pockets a £30,000 prize purse and now moves up to 18th in the PDC Order of Merit.
“I had chances to stay in the game, but I missed doubles and Josh didn’t,” said Clayton. “Josh played well...Josh has proven that he can do this week in week out."He’s a great guy and a great dart player."
