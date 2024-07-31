WATCH: Hannah Scott's gold medal means so much to everyone at Bann Rowing Club, says former coach
One of those cheering loudest for Hannah Scott in the Coleraine fan zone was Bann Rowing Club coach Seamus Reynolds.
Bann Rowing Club can rightfully call itself the home of Olympic champions having produced Richard and Peter Chambers and Alan Campbell.
And now Hannah Scott has added her name to that roll of honor after scooping gold at the Paris Olympics in the women’s quadruple sculls.
Here’s what Bann Rowing Club coach Seamus Reynolds had to say on what Hannah’s victory means for the club.
