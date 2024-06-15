Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NFL giants Pittsburgh Steelers hosted an American football camp for aspiring players between the ages of nine and 18 at Deramore Park in Belfast.

Tight end Connor Heyward was in attendance – alongside other coaches – to provide coaching on skills and techniques, including flag football instruction and drills.

The camp was open to aspiring American football players between the ages of nine and 18, with another camp to take place in Cork tomorrow.

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history.

The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games, which are the second-most in the League.