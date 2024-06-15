WATCH: NFL team Pittsburgh Steelers pass on skills to aspiring American football players at a free camp in Belfast

By Johnny McNabb
Published 15th Jun 2024, 17:00 BST
NFL giants Pittsburgh Steelers hosted an American football camp for aspiring players between the ages of nine and 18 at Deramore Park in Belfast.

Tight end Connor Heyward was in attendance – alongside other coaches – to provide coaching on skills and techniques, including flag football instruction and drills.

The camp was open to aspiring American football players between the ages of nine and 18, with another camp to take place in Cork tomorrow.

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history.

Pittsburgh Steelers held a camp in Belfast for aspiring American football players aged between 9 to 18

The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games, which are the second-most in the League.

The Steelers have played in, and won, more playoff games than any other franchise in NFL history. Pittsburgh has had 36 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

