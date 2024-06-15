WATCH: NFL team Pittsburgh Steelers pass on skills to aspiring American football players at a free camp in Belfast
Tight end Connor Heyward was in attendance – alongside other coaches – to provide coaching on skills and techniques, including flag football instruction and drills.
The camp was open to aspiring American football players between the ages of nine and 18, with another camp to take place in Cork tomorrow.
The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history.
The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games, which are the second-most in the League.
The Steelers have played in, and won, more playoff games than any other franchise in NFL history. Pittsburgh has had 36 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
