WATCH: Rory McIlroy plays hole with young fan ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open
The Northern Irishman took time out of his preparation to chat to the young fan called Andrew.
They discussed putters before McIlroy asked the young golf fan? “You were up early this morning, weren’t you?” The youngster replied “5.40am”, with reigning Masters champion McIlroy saying he was up “really early” at 4.45am.
McIlroy then attempted to give some tips to the young fan on the putting green, before telling him “nice to meet you” as they shook hands at the end.
Furthermore, McIlroy signed a ball which he presented to the young boy before pausing for a photograph.
McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open in 2023 and then finished tied fourth last year, said of chances this year: “I don’t think I started out too well here, but I have learned how to play the course a little bit better.
“Obviously I had that great finish in 2023, then played well again last year, so I am looking forward to getting out there tomorrow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.