Rory McIlroy showed his caring side after playing a hole with a young fan ahead of this week’s Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

The Northern Irishman took time out of his preparation to chat to the young fan called Andrew.

They discussed putters before McIlroy asked the young golf fan? “You were up early this morning, weren’t you?” The youngster replied “5.40am”, with reigning Masters champion McIlroy saying he was up “really early” at 4.45am.

McIlroy then attempted to give some tips to the young fan on the putting green, before telling him “nice to meet you” as they shook hands at the end.

Furthermore, McIlroy signed a ball which he presented to the young boy before pausing for a photograph.

McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open in 2023 and then finished tied fourth last year, said of chances this year: “I don’t think I started out too well here, but I have learned how to play the course a little bit better.