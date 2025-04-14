Sir Nick Faldo has labelled Rory McIlroy's grand slam success at the Masters as a 'remarkable achievement'

An emotional Sir Nick Faldo says Rory McIlroy's famous win at Augusta tops the achievement by Tiger Woods at the same venue back in 2019.

The Northern Irishman became only the sixth golfer in history to complete a career grand slam as he finally got his hands on a green jacket at the 17th time of asking.

In a roller coaster final round in the 89th edition of the tournament, it looked as if McIlroy was going to squander a five-shot lead but he held his nerve to see off Justin Rose in a play-off.

Woods' victory in 2019 generated a lot of publicity around the world as he won his 15th major after high-profile personal issues and injuries meant he was no longer at the top of the game.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Faldo believes McIlroy's historic slam-clinching moment is in a league of its own as he picked up the fifth major title of his illustrious career.

"We have just seen the most amazing piece of history ever," he told Sky Sports.

"We are honoured that we are up here...I was up here in 2019 for Tiger Woods and I blurted out that we will never see a scene like that again at Augusta.

"But I'm delighted that I'm wrong because I think that tops it.

"For a man to do it after what he went through, and Tiger went through a lot as well, but for a man to go through a 11-year gap and the wringer he puts us all through today to then join the other five legends means he is now a legend - how cool is that?

"You're 35-years-old and you're a legend, I mean, somehow he put it all together.

"He just did about everything we didn't say at the start of the show about plodding his way around the golf course, hitting the right tee shots on the par 5 - he didn't do any of that.

"He made an absolute pickle of his wedge shot at 13 and 18...my goodness.

"We're blessed aren't we? We've seen history and it's a remarkable achievement."

McIlroy might be from Holywood, Co.Down but his pursuit of that green jacket on the final day like a script from Hollywood in the USA.

Faldo joked that he will give the Northern Ireland star both a smack and a hug for putting him through a whole range of emotions.

He stated: "It's going to be fascinating when he sits down in about a weeks' time and reflects on what happened today.

"Taking a double up the first and then he didn't make a 4 at the second and suddenly there was a two-shot swing between him and Bryson (DeChambeau).

"He's then clawed his way back in and then he made a complete mess at 13 and we were all sitting here in shock.

"I'm obviously delighted for him. I've known Rory for almost 20 years now as he was in my Faldo series and I took him to California when he wasn't even the best amateur at the time.

"I've known him for a long time and played a couple of rounds with him...but I've been watching a part of his career and felt it, so that's why I really feel it now for him.