'We left it all out there' - Coleraine rower Hannah Scott reacts to becoming sixth athlete from Northern Ireland to secure Olympic Games gold medal after Team GB quadruple sculls success
Alongside crew members Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson and Lauren Henry, 25-year-old Scott powered Britain to victory, becoming just the sixth Northern Irish athlete in Olympics history to celebrate winning gold after Lady Mary Peters, Jimmy Kirkwood, Stephen Martin and fellow 2024 heroes Wiffen and McMillan.
Speaking on BBC Sport after they edged out the Netherlands by 0.15 seconds, Scott said: "We knew we had the confidence...we've done so much training and we left it all out there. For anyone out there, just go for it because if you think you can you might one day and that's how we did it today."
Scott honed her craft at Bann Racing Club in Coleraine before spending time at Princeton University in New Jersey, where she not only excelled academically but also continued rowing at the highest level, becoming two-time Ivy League Champion in the Varsity Eight, as well as captain of Princeton Women’s crew.
She has since celebrated becoming a two-time silver medallist at the U23 World Championships and was selected for the Tokyo Games before winning a World Championship gold medal in Belgrade last year alongside Brayshaw, Anderson and Henry.
Scott has now secured her place in Northern Irish sporting folklore and more than 60 people made the surprise trip to Paris to cheer her on, including family, friends and former coaches.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle before the race, Scott’s mother Sharon said: “It is heart in the mouth stuff. (Hannah's dad) and I cling to each other on these first days of the heats. Everyone who is here with us has had a little piece to play in that journey.
“The coaches from Bann, all her childhood coaches from every year, made the journey across from Belfast, and that’s a big surprise for her when she sees them. She really has no idea.”
Scott’s determination to become an Olympian was evident from her very first training session in Coleraine, telling those at Bann of her intentions to make it to the biggest stage, and not only has she achieved that twice, but is now standing on top of the podium.
“She told the coach on her first day down when she was doing her trials,” added Sharon. "She told him that she wanted to be the first female rower to go to the Olympics from Bann. Her dad and the coach laughed.
“And her dad said to the coach at the time, ‘If she gets to the Olympics, I’ll take you with me'. We are just honouring that promise now."
Following in the footsteps of Olympic medallists Alan Campbell and brothers Richard and Peter Chambers, who are also from Coleraine, Scott has brought further glory to the town.
"Richard Chambers is out here, he’s part of the GB coaching team - so he’s on the other side now as a coach," said Sharon. “The circle is now complete, with the three male Olympians and the one female. So let’s hope we can just continue that journey.”
