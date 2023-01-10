The Moira driver has enjoyed a confidence-boosting two years in the top-level series, adapting quickly to the change to Rally3 machinery at the start of 2022.

Last season the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver showed his potential after posting several fastest times and clinching podium results as he finished fifth in the standings.

The 25-year-old will kick-start the championship at the opening round of the five-round series at Rally Sweden in February alongside co-driver Liam Regan.

Moira's William Creighton will compete in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship for a third year in 2023.

“It’s extremely exciting and a huge privilege to return to the Junior World Rally Championship in 2023,” Creighton said.

“It's one of the most competitive motorsport series in the world and it offers the opportunity to go head-to-head with some of the fastest junior drivers at the moment.

"The whole season is always ultra-close and this year I’ll have the benefit of a full campaign in the Fiesta Rally3 behind me, which should stand me in good stead for a top result this time around.”

Creighton secured a podium at the beginning of last season in Sweden followed by fifth place finishes in Croatia and Estonia before sealing another rostrum in Greece.

Rally Sardinia is a new round this year in June and Creighton will be aiming to hit the ground running following the upcoming world tour, when he will drive a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 in Rallye Monte Carlo to boost his preparations ahead of Rally Sweden in February.

The winner of the Junior WRC will earn four fully funded drives in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 coupled with a test programme, tyre package and free entries, and Creighton is relishing the challenge ahead.

“Of course, the experience from the last two years will certainly be an advantage – I can't take anything for granted – it's still going to be the toughest season I’ve done so far,” said Creighton.