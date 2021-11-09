William Creighton hoping for title joy at Ulster Rally

The 23-year-old Moira man won last time out in Wales to make it three straight class wins, while fellow title hopeful Eamonn Kelly’s identical front-wheel-drive Ford Fiesta Rally4 car was stopped in its tracks by driveshaft failure.

“I’ve been taking it rally by rally and just focusing on trying to drive well and keep improving,” said Creighton, who has finished runner-up in the JBRC on two previous occasions.

“We’re in a good place, but there is still plenty of kilometres to do and I am sure the Ulster is going to be a challenging event, so it’s important that I don’t take my eye of the ball.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Creighton.

In the simplest terms, if Kelly manages a second win of 2021, he would take 25 points plus five bonus points for playing his ‘Joker’ card. In that case, Creighton must finish eighth – or higher.

“When you count dropped scores, I think the odds are stacked against us,” said Co Donegal man Kelly.

“However, stranger things have happened in rallying and regardless of what happens I really want to go out and further prove that I can win such events, so it’s a no-brainer.”

Adding an extra dimension to the Ulster Rally are the Moffett brothers – Sam and Josh – as well as newly-crowned Northern Ireland champion Jonathan Greer, four-time British champion Keith Cronin, and this year’s Cork 20, Donegal Harvest and Tour of the Sperrins victor, Callum Devine.

Reigning British champion Matt Edwards kept his hopes of retaining the BRC1 crown for a third successive campaign alive at the penultimate event in Wales last month.