Willie Mullins says Thurles closure ‘a huge blow’ for Irish racing

Willie Mullins has described the shock closure of Thurles racecourse as a “huge blow for Irish racing”.

The champion trainer has saddled more than 250 winners at the County Tipperary circuit, where the first ever recorded race meeting took place in 1732.

Thurles, Ireland’s only privately-owned racehorse, has been in the hands of the Molony family since the early 1900s, but in a statement released on Friday morning, Riona Molony confirmed the track is to close with immediate effect.

Mullins told the PA news agency: “It was a major shock this morning to hear the news. It will be a huge blow for Irish racing, more specifically Irish jump racing and winter jump racing.

“Thurles is a track that always had beautiful ground in the winter when other tracks couldn’t.

“It’s the last family-run track in Ireland, I believe. Pierce Molony ran it for years, his father ran it before him and Riona and family have run it since Pierce died and they’ve been fantastic for the Irish jump fraternity over the years.”

The late Pierce Molony took over the running of Thurles from his father Dr Paddy Molony in 1974, with his widow Riona and family leading operations since his death in 2015.

In a statement, Riona Molony said: “It has been an honour and a privilege for our family to have run Thurles Racecourse, and I am officially announcing our retirement today.

“We are very proud of the immense contribution our family has made to racing and we are most grateful to our extended racecourse family, our dedicated staff, generous sponsors, loyal patrons and the wider racing community for all your support.

“Horse racing is part of the fabric of our family, and we have been very fortunate to have made so many great friends within the industry over the years. My family and I look forward to going racing with you again, as spectators.

“Since my beloved husband Pierce passed away in 2015, with the help of our four daughters Patricia, Helen, Ann Marie and Kate and our wonderful staff, we’ve managed to keep the show on the road and I know he would be very proud of us for that.

“The girls all have their own families, careers and lives to live. Ever increasing industry demands and the cost of doing business has also been a major factor.

“We’re going to enjoy this time together and relax now the decision is made and the news is out before we consider our options.”

Although Thurles is licensed to race until December 31 and is scheduled to stage 11 fixtures in the 2025/26 Irish racing calendar, the Molony family have no plans to continue.

However, Mullins has not given up hope of racing again taking place at the track, adding: “I think we’ll be doing our best to see if there’s any way we can save the track for racing in Ireland.

“It will need a lot of local support. However, on the bigger scale, Irish winter jump racing needs it too I think.”

Thurles stages a number of high-profile races including the Horse and Jockey Hotel Chase, formerly known as the Kinloch Brae.

The Grade Two contest has an illustrious roll of honour, having been won by the likes of Native Upmanship, Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Newmill, Cheltenham Gold Cup heroes Don Cossack and Sizing John and the top-class Allaho, who won two Ryanair Chases, a John Durkan Memorial Chase and a Punchestown Gold Cup for Mullins.

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said in a statement: “Thurles Racecourse has been a cornerstone of the National Hunt programme in Ireland during the winter months, and today’s news was a surprise to everyone in the industry.

“I am sure this announcement was a hugely difficult one for Riona Molony, and her daughters Patricia, Helen, Ann Marie and Kate, and I respect their decision to take a step back from running racing at Thurles.

“Riona’s husband Pierce contributed significantly to the Irish racing industry for many years and the Molony family, led by Riona, certainly stepped up following his untimely passing.