The Moy Park Belfast City Women’s 10K is set to take place this Sunday (June 23)

Following its debut success in 2023, Belfast City Marathon organisers say they are thrilled to host the women’s only 10K event once again – the Moy Park Belfast City Women’s 10K.

The event sold out weeks ahead of the entry deadline, seeing 2,000 ladies aged 15 and over register for the 10K challenge.

The event was born out of passion and determination to welcome and empower women to celebrate their strength together and encourage fitness and wellbeing. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting your fitness journey, this event is for everyone as it sees runners, joggers and walkers come together for the challenge.

Local TikTok and Instagram star, Lauren Clarke, is among those taking to the start line backing official charity partner, Cancer Focus NI. Lauren Clarke will be wearing her Cancer Focus NI t-shirt and running for the 536 women who are diagnosed with cancer every month right here in Northern Ireland. All monies raised will help to fund a range of women’s cancer support services across Northern Ireland.

Participants can expect a two lap course across Belfast’s iconic Titanic Quarter, soaking in sights of the H&W cranes, Titanic Belfast, SS Nomadic, and the Maritime Mile. But this event is more than just a scenic route – it gives women the opportunity to take part exclusively with a community of strong and supportive women.

The event starts at 10am on Queens Road and finishes on the Paddock Car Park, just beside Titanic Slipways. As a result, motorists can expect some disruption throughout the morning and early afternoon, although every attempt will be made to ensure that this is kept to a minimum. The event organisers appreciate the impact and inconvenience of traffic disruption on, but ask that motorists please follow the traffic management measures and take direction from stewards to ensure safety for participants and road users alike.