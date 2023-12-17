Newtownards native Rhys McClenaghan says being named RTE Sportsperson of the Year at Saturday evening’s ceremony “means the world to me”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2023 after winning a second European pommel horse title in Antalya while also defending his World Championship crown in what is perfect preparation for next summer’s Olympic Games, where McClenaghan is a leading home hope to secure gold.

He saw off competition from Ireland rugby legend Johnny Sexton, Republic of Ireland defender Katie McCabe, boxer Katie Taylor, jockey Paul Townend, swimmer Róisín Ní Riain and hurler Aaron Gillane to scoop the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This means the world to me – I can't believe I’m holding this in my hands,” he said. “It’s amazing. It’s just incredible that I’m an Irish gymnast taking home world titles and that’s never been done before. I’m so proud to be able to do that.

Rhys McClenaghan was named 2023 RTE Sportsperson of the Year on Saturday evening. PIC: Naomi Baker/Getty

"I want to thank all of all of the nominees for this award for inspiring me and every Irish athlete at the highest level in this country – it’s incredible. From Johnny’s beautiful leadership for the Irish rugby team to Katie’s undeniable success in the boxing ring and leaving a legacy unmatched is inspiring for me so I want to thank all those athletes.

"Although it’s an individual sport there is a team behind us as individual athletes and it’s incredible that I have that support from Gymnastics Ireland, from everybody at Sport Ireland.

"It all works towards that ultimate goal to bring home medals for the country and hopefully we can go one further at the Olympic Games in Paris."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former sprinter Jason Smyth was also inducted into the RTE Sport Hall of Fame having retired from a hugely successful Paralympic career earlier this year.