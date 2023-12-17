World champion Rhys McClenaghan says 'this means the world to me' as Newtownards native is named RTE Sportsperson of the Year
The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2023 after winning a second European pommel horse title in Antalya while also defending his World Championship crown in what is perfect preparation for next summer’s Olympic Games, where McClenaghan is a leading home hope to secure gold.
He saw off competition from Ireland rugby legend Johnny Sexton, Republic of Ireland defender Katie McCabe, boxer Katie Taylor, jockey Paul Townend, swimmer Róisín Ní Riain and hurler Aaron Gillane to scoop the award.
"This means the world to me – I can't believe I’m holding this in my hands,” he said. “It’s amazing. It’s just incredible that I’m an Irish gymnast taking home world titles and that’s never been done before. I’m so proud to be able to do that.
"I want to thank all of all of the nominees for this award for inspiring me and every Irish athlete at the highest level in this country – it’s incredible. From Johnny’s beautiful leadership for the Irish rugby team to Katie’s undeniable success in the boxing ring and leaving a legacy unmatched is inspiring for me so I want to thank all those athletes.
"Although it’s an individual sport there is a team behind us as individual athletes and it’s incredible that I have that support from Gymnastics Ireland, from everybody at Sport Ireland.
"It all works towards that ultimate goal to bring home medals for the country and hopefully we can go one further at the Olympic Games in Paris."
Former sprinter Jason Smyth was also inducted into the RTE Sport Hall of Fame having retired from a hugely successful Paralympic career earlier this year.
The 36-year-old won six Paralympic gold medals, eight world championship titles and six European crowns.