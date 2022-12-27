The 21-year-old from Broughshane – making his debut at the Alexandra Palace - will now meet Welshman Johnny Clayton for a place in the quarter-finals after holding his nerve to beat the former UK Open champion 4-3.

“That was a hard game to play, I knew Nathan would be up for it and, if you go by the averages, Nathan played better than me,” said Rock. “But my finishing was a hell of a lot better and that’s what won me the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nathan has got to a semi-final here twice, I was happy I played my own game.

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock

"The averages? Averages don’t go on the trophy and I played my game.

"But I feel I played the game I knew I could play...but that is still not Josh Rock at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock – nicknamed ‘Rocky’ - is relishing playing on the biggest stage in darts.

“It was fantastic because they were chanting my name a lot and, to be fair, in the first set they were against Nathan,” said Rock. “We spoke after the break and I said to him ‘t he crowd is against you’ and he said ‘I know’ but it was up to him to deal with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn’t deal with it like I know he can because he has dealt with the crowd a lot of times.

“I was so proud they were chanting my name because it was fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock is tying to block out all the hype and expectation around him.

“The bookies are saying I’m fourth favourite to win it, I don’t care that I’m fourth favourite I’ll try my best to win it,” he said. "The bookies are only going on what I have done in the last four or five months near the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is up to them what the numbers are...Josh Rock is going to try and win this World championship.”

Rock had t o out 141 to clinch the first set, Aspinall won the next two sets before the Word Youth c hampion levelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad