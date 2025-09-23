Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth (right) showing off silver for Team Great Britain at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore alongside, from left, Georgia Sheffield (bronze) and Poppy Maskill (gold). (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

​Northern Ireland’s Bethany Firth returned to the water with the goal of showing year-old daughter Charlotte “mummy kept going” and finished her comeback celebrating World Championship silver.

​Back in the pool following maternity leave, the Seaforde athlete stood on the Singapore podium alongside Team Great Britain colleagues as runner-up within the clean sweep across para swimming’s S14 100m backstroke.

Firth even led into the turn before losing out to a championship record-breaking time by Poppy Maskill but home ahead of Georgia Sheffield as Team GB dominated.

For Firth, it marked a memorable return to the competitive scene with Team GB since the World Championships in 2023. She has also listed the SB14 100m breaststroke and SM14 200m individual medley on her world schedule.

The 29-year-old has special inspiration from the stands, with Charlotte also making the trip as part of Firth’s family support network including husband Andrew and grandmother Lindsey. Firth highlighted before the trip to Singapore her fresh perspective since becoming a first-time mother.

“I can't wait for Charlotte to be like, 'go mummy',” said Firth during a BBC Sport NI interview. "I'm the only person she can shout, 'go mummy' for in that pool.

“She won't remember but I can show her whenever she grows up and say that mummy never gave up, mummy kept going.”

The Singapore championships also include home athletes competing under Team Ireland.

Belfast’s Siomha Nic Bradaigh posted a Personal Best on her World Championships debut towards 10th overall in the SM7 200m individual medley heat, with the S7 100m backstroke to come.

Dungannon’s Deaten Registe posted the same position across his SB14 100m breaststroke heat.

Barry McClements from Newtownards came home 12th in his S9 100m butterfly heat and will turn focus next to Friday’s S9 100m backstroke.