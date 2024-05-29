x
The Canada Heights meeting proved Barr impressive on the Apico Honda.
“All in all not a bad day,” he said. “If you take Jefferey Herrlings, who was a wild card for the opening two rounds, out of the equation we’re not far away. The Honda is suiting my riding style a lot better and allowing me to ride the way I want.”
He qualified fourth quickest before finishing fourth and sixth in his two races.
“I had a good start in race one and was lying third at the end of lap one,” he said. “A small mistake saw me drop to fourth, unfortunately, the back wheel kicked up off the start in race two, however I was able to fight back.”
Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara brought the Moto-Cycle GasGas home in ninth overall.
“It was a tough day,” he said. “I qualified seventh despite a massive crash, it knocked the wind out of my sails...but no excuses. I was away last in race one after a terrible start, I crashed twice but came back to 10th...a great start in race two away inside the top six and had a cracking battle.”
In the MX2 class, Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick finished 13th overall on the Chambers KTM as less than five seconds covered the top 12 in qualifying.
McCormick battled his way back to 15th in his opening race after a crash. Race two went better with him 13th by the chequered flag.
Omagh’s Lewis Spratt claimed two top-six finishes in the 125 class for sixth overall on the Todds Leap McCullaghs Centra 125 KTM, while Jack Meara finished eighth overall in the 250 class with a fifth and 10th.
Banbridge rider Davy Cowan still leads the MRA Ulster Premier Quad Championship after round three at Tandragee.
The four-time champion claimed two second places behind double race winner Mark McLernon.
Saturday’s racing was brilliant in the early laps but once McLernon got his nose in front the Hillsborough rider stretched a comfortable winning advantage over his rival.
Moira’s Dean Dillon finished third on both occasions with his brother Ross, who still lies in second place in the series, finishing fourth in race one and sixth in race two. Ross Dillon’s big crash in race three meant the meeting was called to a premature halt.
Before that Matthew Gilchrist continued his unbeaten run in the semi-expert class.
Fifteen-year-old Travis Toye from Coleraine claimed his first adult win in the Clubman class in race three after finishing fourth and second.
Jamie Wilson still leads the championship after a second and two third-place finishes. Paul Murphy was third overall.
Gary Moulds and Paul Horton kept up their unbeaten run in the Sidecar class, claiming their ninth win of the season. Cameron and Kyle Addis finished second overall with Leslie McCarthy and Louise Wilson third.
In the Youth Y1 class, Macy Edgar closed in on championship leader Paudric Daly with three convincing wins. Corey Murry still leads the Y2 Championship after claiming the overall from double winner John Joe Malone. Matthew Wilson was a treble winner in the Y3 class to extend his lead over Adam Gibson.