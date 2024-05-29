Mark McLernon (919) and Davy Cowan (111) battle in the early laps of the opening Premier Quad race. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

​Ballyclare’s Martin Barr was left to reflect on “all-in-all not a bad day” towards fifth overall at round two of the MX1 Dirt Store MXGB.

The Canada Heights meeting proved Barr impressive on the Apico Honda.

“All in all not a bad day,” he said. “If you take Jefferey Herrlings, who was a wild card for the opening two rounds, out of the equation we’re not far away. The Honda is suiting my riding style a lot better and allowing me to ride the way I want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He qualified fourth quickest before finishing fourth and sixth in his two races.

Lisburn’s Macy Edgar was the Y1 overall winner. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

“I had a good start in race one and was lying third at the end of lap one,” he said. “A small mistake saw me drop to fourth, unfortunately, the back wheel kicked up off the start in race two, however I was able to fight back.”

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara brought the Moto-Cycle GasGas home in ninth overall.

“It was a tough day,” he said. “I qualified seventh despite a massive crash, it knocked the wind out of my sails...but no excuses. I was away last in race one after a terrible start, I crashed twice but came back to 10th...a great start in race two away inside the top six and had a cracking battle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the MX2 class, Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick finished 13th overall on the Chambers KTM as less than five seconds covered the top 12 in qualifying.

Martin Barr at Canada Heights. (Photo by Adam Duckworth)

McCormick battled his way back to 15th in his opening race after a crash. Race two went better with him 13th by the chequered flag.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt claimed two top-six finishes in the 125 class for sixth overall on the Todds Leap McCullaghs Centra 125 KTM, while Jack Meara finished eighth overall in the 250 class with a fifth and 10th.

Banbridge rider Davy Cowan still leads the MRA Ulster Premier Quad Championship after round three at Tandragee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-time champion claimed two second places behind double race winner Mark McLernon.

Fifteen-year-old Travis Toye enjoyed Tandragee success. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

Saturday’s racing was brilliant in the early laps but once McLernon got his nose in front the Hillsborough rider stretched a comfortable winning advantage over his rival.

Moira’s Dean Dillon finished third on both occasions with his brother Ross, who still lies in second place in the series, finishing fourth in race one and sixth in race two. Ross Dillon’s big crash in race three meant the meeting was called to a premature halt.

Before that Matthew Gilchrist continued his unbeaten run in the semi-expert class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifteen-year-old Travis Toye from Coleraine claimed his first adult win in the Clubman class in race three after finishing fourth and second.

Jamie Wilson still leads the championship after a second and two third-place finishes. Paul Murphy was third overall.

Gary Moulds and Paul Horton kept up their unbeaten run in the Sidecar class, claiming their ninth win of the season. Cameron and Kyle Addis finished second overall with Leslie McCarthy and Louise Wilson third.