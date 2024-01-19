Snooker fans and players have been quick to wish Dennis Taylor a happy birthday after a post was published on World Snooker Tour’s social media platforms.

The 1985 World Champion turns 75 today and fans have been quick to pass on their well wishes to the Coalisland native, who also won the Masters in 1987.

Walt B on X wrote: “You can’t retire him, snooker is what keeps him alive.”

Charlie Murdoch commented on the 1985 decider against Steve Davis as being “the greatest final ever.”

Kirsty Butler posted on the World Snooker Tour’s Facebook page: “I was staying at a hotel near ally pally (Alexandra Palace) ready for snooker the next day and guess who walks out the lift as I'm about to get in. I was so star struck I could barely say good morning and have a good day.”

Also on Facebook, Kenny Durkin posted: “Happy Birthday and thank you for the most memorable final ever.”

Taylor himself thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and Paul Mallett responded on X: “You’re looking well Dennis, it wouldn’t surprise me if you lived until 180.”

