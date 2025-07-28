Young Heros programme takes to the ice

Now in its 17th year, the programme brings together young people from Lisburn, Belfast, Holywood, Swords & Finglas in Dublin. During the week, the group received international coaching from Canadian hockey players then had the opportunity to test their skills in a big game on the final evening.

The HEROS programme was developed by the youth partners; Crosscare, Army Welfare Services, Ballynafeigh Community Development Association, along with the international partners H.E.R.O.S Canada.

This highly successful model was first established in Canada and has helped develop life skills and empower over 17,000 young people since it started in 2000. This success has been mirrored in Northern Ireland through the HEROS programme.

Dropping the puck at the final game, Councillor Alan Givan, Vice Chairman of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “This is the 17th year, council has welcomed the HEROS programme to Dundonald International Ice Bowl. The initiative continues to be a tremendous success and is met with such enthusiasm and commitment from everyone involved.

It was fantastic to see so many young people taking part in the big game tonight to showcase their new skills in front of family and friends. Many of the participants have only started skating for the first time while others are returning to the programme in a leadership capacity.

“Sport plays an important role in bringing young people together to take part in positive activity which promotes a culture of teamwork and understanding for one another. I would like to thank the organisers and Canadian HEROS volunteers for delivering such an innovative programme which will hopefully have a major impact on the lives of participants as they apply their new skills and experiences off the ice.”

On behalf of the youth partners, Natalie Trainor added: “The programme works towards giving young people a unique opportunity to learn and develop life skills in ice hockey while developing aspirations for themselves and building relationships between young people from different backgrounds.

“The programme has been running for 17 years and we are delighted to celebrate the talent, friendships and skills being developed as a result of the programme. We hope that every young person gains from the experience and takes away positive messages from this unique project.”

1 . Contributed Spectators enjoy the final game of the 2025 HEROS programme Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Final game of the 2025 HEROS programme at Dundonald International Ice Bowl Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Councillor Alan Givan, Vice Chairman of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee at the final game of the 2025 HEROS programme Photo: Submitted Photo Sales