The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has reached the quarter final stage and already there has been plenty of drama. The biggest shock of the last 16 stage was arguably Spain’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco, a win which sets the African side up with a final eight tie with Portugal.

The festival of football has, for the first time since it kicked off last month, taken a pause. The two day break from the tournament gives fans a chance to regroup ahead of the quarter final stage.

Amongst the teams who have made it to the last eight are four former world champions. All four of the quarter finals will be completed on either Friday or Saturday.

Like with other matches in the tournament, all four games will be shown live on either BBC or ITV. There will also be no kick off time clashes, with games taking place at either 3pm or 7pm.

England secured their second straight World Cup quarter final appearance with a 3-0 win against Senegal on Sunday. The full quarter final line-up is now complete and listed below:

Friday December 9- 3pm- Croatia v Brazil - BBC One

Friday December 9 - 7pm- Netherlands v Argentina - BBC One

Saturday December 10- 3pm- Morocco v Portugal- ITV 1

Saturday December 10 7pm- France v England - ITV 1

What could the semi-final line-up be?

The route to the semi-finals is now clear for the eight remaining teams in the 2022 World Cup. These will be formed by the winners of the matches on Friday and then those who are victorious on Saturday. The semi-finals will take place on December 13 and 14.

The winners of France v England will meet the winners of Morroco v Portugal in one of the semi-finals while the remaining fixture will pit the winners of Croatia v Brazil against the winners of Netherlands v Argentina.