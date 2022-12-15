The culmination of the 2022 World Cup takes place this weekend, with two sides used to reaching this stage going head to head. Two time winners France will take on Argentina, who have also won the tournament twice.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup final kicks off at 3pm UK time on Sunday, December 18. It will be watched by hundreds of millions around the world.

France are defending champions of the World Cup having beaten Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Moscow. On their way to winning that title, they knocked out Argentina in a thrilling last 16 tie.

In the knockout stages at the 2022 tournament, France have beaten Poland, England, and Morocco. In comparison, Argentina have knocked out Australia, Netherlands and Croatia on their route to the final.

These two nations have reached the final on eight occasions between them. Argentina have reached the last stage on five occasions, most recently in 2014 when they lost 1-0 to Germany in the Brazil final.

France have made three World Cup final appearances and have been victorious twice. The only occasion they have lost a WC final was in 2006 when they were beaten on penalties by Italy.

How to watch the Fifa World Cup Final 2022

Mbappe during France’s 2-0 win over Morocco

The showpiece event will be available to watch live on either BBC One or ITV 1. Both channels will provide at least one hour of build up with their team of experts.