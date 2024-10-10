Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Rafael Nadal's greatest rivals paid tribute to him after the Spaniard announced his forthcoming retirement.

The 38-year-old, who won 22 grand slam titles, including 14 at the French Open, revealed the news in an emotional video message posted on X.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has struggled with various injuries over the last couple of years that have limited him to a handful of tournaments.

Last year he announced he expected 2024 to be his final season, and it became increasingly clear through the summer that the end was nigh.

Rafael Nadal who has announced he is to retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup in November

Nadal said: "Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis.

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end."

Nadal confirmed his final event will be playing for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month in what will be a fitting and emotional end to an illustrious career.

Novak Djokovic, who Nadal faced a record 60 times, many of them key matches in both their careers, revealed he will attend the Davis Cup to witness his great rival bow out.

Writing on Instagram, Djokovic said: "Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport. You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that's probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for.

"Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player.

"Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career."

Nadal's successes came during an extraordinary period when he, Roger Federer, Djokovic and, for a while, Britain's Andy Murray dominated the sport.

Federer was quick to pay a warm tribute to his friend and great rival, writing on Instagram: "What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come.

"Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour."

Nadal was visibly emotional when Federer, whom he played against 40 times, retired at the Laver Cup in 2022.

"I feel super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience," added the Spaniard. "I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals.