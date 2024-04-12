Video: Live from Augusta National on day two as Rory McIlroy bids to build on solid start to Masters
Rory McIlroy is once again trying to secure golf's Grand Slam at Augusta National, Georgia
Rory McIlroy ties off today at 6.48pm BST as he looks to build on his one-under 71 opening day score around Augusta National.
His first-day, which was his best start at the Masters for six years, leaves him six shots behind early leader Bryson DeChambeau (65) and five adrift of playing partner for the first two rounds, Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 66 on Thursday.
Mark McMahon is at Augusta for the News Letter all week. Here’s his thoughts ahead of today’s play.
