Rory McIlroy ties off today at 6.48pm BST as he looks to build on his one-under 71 opening day score around Augusta National.

His first-day, which was his best start at the Masters for six years, leaves him six shots behind early leader Bryson DeChambeau (65) and five adrift of playing partner for the first two rounds, Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 66 on Thursday.