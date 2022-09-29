Jacob Stockdale eager to get back to best form with Ulster

Four years ago, he year he helped Ireland win the Grand Slam set the record for the most tries in a single Six Nations season and picked up a stack of personal accolades including Six Nations player of the championship.

Last season in the league opener against Glasgow Stockdale sustained an injury that was to sideline him for 12 months, only making his comeback in a friendly against Exeter at the start of this month.

For Stockdale - who has scored 19 tries in 35 appearances for Ireland - there are no thoughts of autumn internationals, Six Nations, or even next year’s world cup: he just wants to get back to form with Ulster.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale is tackled by Guy Porter of Leicester Tigers during the European Rugby Challenge Cup match at Welford Road on April 30, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I’ve felt a bit of that expectation from people outside me, to be honest,” he said.

“The way that I viewed it in my head, and this isn’t a technique, it’s just how I see it, I’ve been out for a full year, I’m bottom of the pecking order.

“I haven’t played in a year, other lads have rightly kicked on ahead and have been playing brilliant rugby.

“Even at Ulster, Ethan (McIlroy) and the Cat (Robert Baloucoune), Mikey (Lowry) in the back three and Sexto (Aaron Sexton) now getting his chance, those guys have all pushed on and I haven’t been able to touch a rugby ball other than in the gym.

“Similarly with Ireland, Lowey (James Lowe), Andrew Conway, Jordan Larmour, Earlsie (Keith Earls), Mack Hansen - those guys have all pushed on and I’ve been left behind,” he added.

“Now I view it as me playing catch-up to get back into contention rather than me thinking I’m back and I start, that’s not how I see it.”

While the injury was hard to take Stockdale had plenty away from the game to keep him occupied.

“I found it really, really difficult to be honest,” he said.

“I love playing rugby, it’s probably the one thing outside of my family and friends that I enjoy most in the world and not being able to do that was really frustrating.

“I tried to throw myself into things outside of rugby. I started a degree in engineering, my wife was pregnant almost the entire time that I was injured so it was good to be around for her and to support her.

“Although, that being said, I wouldn’t recommend having a baby one week into pre-season, it can be a bit tricky!

“When I started getting back into training, nearing full fitness, that’s when I was able to transition back into focusing more on rugby.”

The 26-year-old say he just wants to concentrate on the fundamentals of his game as Ulster prepare to face Leinster on Friday evening at the Kingspan Stadium.

“I’ve tried to focus on going back to what I’m good at, which is ultimately beating defenders and getting my hands on the ball and carrying as hard as I can,” he said.

“And hopefully you’ve seen that in the last couple of games.

“The Connacht game, as I said I was a bit messy with the ball and tried to push those off-loads a bit too much, whereas last week I really went back to the basics of the game which is ball carry, breakdown, tackle and just tried to focus on that as much as I could.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Aaron Sexton, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Andy Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney