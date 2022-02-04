The Six Nations is back in the first tournament since the global pandemic, and fans couldn't be happier.

The first match of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations, will see champions Wales face Ireland in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ireland v Wales match this weekend.

When does the Six Nations start?

The Six Nations kick off on Saturday, February 5th, with the final round of matches on Saturday, March 19th.

How can I watch Ireland V Wales?

The Six Nations will be broadcast by both ITV and BBC this year.

Both stations have been sharing screening the matches since 2016.

You can watch Ireland V Wales at 2.15pm on ITV this Saturday, February 5.

Six Nations Fixtures and how to watch them

Round 1

Ireland v Wales – Sat 5 February, 2.15pm on ITV1

Scotland v England – Sat 5 February, 4.45pm on BBC One

France v Italy – Sun 6 February, 3pm on ITV1

Round 2

Wales v Scotland – Sat 12 February, 2.15pm on BBC One

France v Ireland – Sat 12 February, 4.45pm on ITV1

Italy v England – Sun 13 February, 3pm on ITV1

Round 3

Scotland v France – Sat 26 February, 2.15pm on BBC One

England v Wales – Sat 26 February, 4.45pm on ITV1

Ireland v Italy – Sun 27 February, 3pm on ITV1

Round 4

Wales v France – Fri 11 March, 8pm on BBC One

Italy v Scotland – Sat 12 March, 2.15pm on ITV1

England v Ireland – Sat 12 March, 4.45pm on ITV1

Round 5

Wales v Italy – Sat 19 March, 2.15pm on BBC One

Ireland v Scotland – Sat 19 March, 4.45pm on ITV1

France v England – Sat 19 March, 8pm on ITV1

What are the Six Nation venues?

The venues for the Six Nations 2022 are:

Ireland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (capacity: 51,700)

England - Twickenham, London (82,000)

Wales - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (74,500)

Scotland - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (67,144)

France - Stade de France, Saint Denis (80,000)

Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (72,698)

What are the odds for Ireland v Wales?

The odds for the Ireland v Wales according to Paddy Power are:

Ireland 1-9

Wales 11-2

Draw 25-1