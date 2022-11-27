Armagh beat Old Belvedere 31-20 with a bonus point success at the Palace Grounds to move up to second place.

Banbridge climbed off the foot of the table with a maximum points 35-20 victory over Naas at Rifle Park, while Malone have slipped to the bottom of the table despite sealing a 20-17 win over Highfield.

Armagh made it three wins in their last three games. Hooker James McCormack got the first of five tries for Chris Parker’s side with Kyle Faloon adding the conversion.

Faloon crossed and converted his own try to help Armagh to a 14-6 half-time lead.

Jack Treanor extended the home side’s advantage with the first try of the second half, which went unconverted.

Ryan O’Neill crossed to seal the bonus point with Faloon adding the extras,

Ulster full-back Shea O’Brien got Armagh’s final try.

Two yellow cards for the home side allowed Old Belvedere to grab two converted tries late on.

Banbridge parted company with head coach Mark McDowell during the break and the new incumbent in the Rifle Park hot seat, Robert Logan, got his tenure off to the prefect start.

However, it was a game of two halves as Bann trailed 20-10 at the break following a try by Robin Sinton. James Humphreys converted and added a penalty.

Five minutes after the restart scrum-half Neil Kilpatrick scored from a maul.

Humphreys missed the conversion but added a penalty on 55 minutes.

Max Lyttle’s try was then converted by Humphreys and in the final 10 minutes Ulster full-back Rob Lyttle kicked a penalty and converted the bonus point try from captain Peter Cromie.

Winger Rory Campbell scored 10 of Malone’s points in their victory at Gibson Park.

Campbell went over for a try, kicked a conversion and added a penalty.

Ulster prop Gareth Milsanovich and David McMaster got the Belfast side’s other tries.

It’s tight at the bottom of the table with five points dividing basement club Malone and sixth-placed Highfield.

Ballynahinch stay sixth in Division 1A after picking up a losing bonus point in a 20-13 home defeat by Cork Con.

Centre George Pringle secured Hinche’s try with Greg Huntley adding a conversion and two penalties.

Queen’s dropped from first to third in Division 2A after a 32-24 defeat at Nenagh.

James Howe, Callum Patterson, Stuart Donald and Dean Millar got Ballymena’s tries in a 26-10 bonus point win over Dolphin at Eaton Park.

The Braidmen stay seventh but are only two points off the top four.

Dungannon moved above Belfast Harlequins in Division 2B after the Co Tyrone club beat their Ulster rivals 15-10 at Deramore.

Gannon are third on points difference while Quins are fourth, while Rainey fell to sixth after a 21-14 home defeat by Wanderers.

Instonians made it seven bonus point wins out of seven games in Division 2B but were pushed all the way in Clonmel.

Zak Davidson, Rhys O’Donnell, Bevan Prinsloo and Matthew Kilpatrick got the Inst tries.