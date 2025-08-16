When recaptured the next day the prisoner was wearing a coat with the name ‘Blair Mayne’ stitched into the collar.

Fans relish a good debate – with aficionados saying the hardest thing in sport is to compare the generations.

Would Rocky Marciano’s powerful punching counteract Muhammad Ali’s speedy footwork?

Was Don Bradman a better stroke-maker with a cricket bat in hand than Brian Lara?

Did George Best have more silky skills than Cristiano Ronaldo?

Blair Mayne (left) and Robert Alexander (right) relaxing during the Lions tour of 1938. (Photo by Police Museum Northern Ireland)

Questions which sports fans argue over for decades without definitive answers.

The British Lions is no different - Great players? Greatest XV? Best Tour?

The recent three-test run in Australia for Andy Farrell’s squad helped to reignite the debate.

The 1971 tour has gone down in history - the only time the Lions have won a test series in New Zealand.

With Barry John at his imperious best the Lions won two, drew one and lost one clash against the All Blacks.

Ulster’s Mike Gibson formed a formidable centre partnership with tour captain John Dawes, while Willie John McBride was made pack leader.

The Lions won the first test, the All Blacks squared the series in the second, John scored a try, two conversions and a penalty in a 13-3 win in Wellington in the third test.

John scored eight points in a 14-14 all draw at Eden Park as the Lions clinched the series.

If 1971 was historic three years later in South Africa the Lions surpassed all expectations by winning 21 and drawing the other of their 22 games to earn the moniker ‘The Invincibles’.

Coached by Syd Millar and captained by McBride, the travelling squad also included Ulster trio Gibson, centre Dick Milliken and hooker Ken Kennedy.

Milliken and Ian McGeechan started all four tests in one of the best Lions midfield partnerships.

The tour ended in controversy.

The Lions had already won the first three tests and were going for 22 wins out of 22 during the fourth.

With the scores tied going into the final minutes Irish flanker Fergus Slattery crossed the line for a try, but South African referee Max Baise disallowed the score claiming the ball hadn’t been grounded.

The game finished in a 13-13 draw. When challenged about his decision by the Lions players at the final whistle Baise reportedly replied “Look boys, I have to live here”.

The tourists were back in South Africa in 1997 to face a Springboks side that had won their first World Cup two years earlier.

However, the game was in turmoil in South Africa. Coach Andre Markgraaff had been forced to resign and Francois Pienaar, the World Cup-winning captain, replaced.

The Lions were still huge underdogs.

A try from Jeremey Davidson, who was playing his club rugby at London Irish, helped the Lions win the first test while five Neil Jenkins penalties and a Jeremy Guscott drop goal was enough to edge the second test 18-15 and clinch the series.

Davidson was named the Players’ Player of the Tour.

The tour was made more memorable by the fly-on-the-wall documentary ‘Living with the Lions’.

There was no series victory when the Lions visited South Africa in 1938 but the tour has gone down in history for antics on and off the field.

It was the last time the Lions would wear blue shirts on the international stage as red jerseys were implemented for 1950.

It was the Lions’ last tour for 12 years as the Second World War started a year later.

Five Ulster players lined out in the third test - the Lions’ only victory against the Springboks and the tourists first win against South Africa since 1910.

Belfast-born Sammy Walker captained the Lions in South Africa.

A product of RBAI – he also excelled at cricket and athletics – Walker was a prop but could also switch effortlessly into the second row.

Walker helped RBAI to Schools’ Cup glory in 1930 and was captain a year later but left school before the competition started to take up a job in a bank.

Walker was vice-captain of Woodvale Cricket Club when they won the Senior Cup in 1933. A year later he won his first international rugby cap.

Walker won win 14 more Ireland caps before being selected to lead the Lions.

Walker is credited with developing the open style of play the tourists adopted in South Africa.

He played in 20 of the 24 tour games.

After an unlikely win in the third test Walker was carried off the Newlands pitch in Cape Town on the shoulders of supporters in what was to be his last-ever international.

One of Walker’s key roles as captain was to plead with the Lions management on a regular basis not to send Blair Mayne home as the lock was wreaking havoc off the pitch.

Robert (Bob) Alexander – like Walker – was educated at Inst and was also talented at cricket, being capped by Ireland in 1932.

The flanker helped Queen’s to win the Ulster Senior Cup and the Bateman Cup in 1932 before moving to play his rugby and cricket at North.

At North he won two Senior Cups and another Bateman prize.

In 1935, Alexander played in Ulster’s famous 3-3 draw with the All Blacks at Ravenhill and three months later won his first Ireland cap against England.

Alexander played 14 times for the Lions and in all three tests, he was the leading try scorer on the tour among the forwards, crossing the whitewash six times including one in the third-test win at Newlands.

His six tries proved a record for a forward at the time on a Lions tour.

Alexander is the only member of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) to play for the Lions.

At the outbreak of the war, he joined the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers.

While on home leave in 1942 he captained Ireland in a non-capped game against the British Army at Ravenhill.

He rose to the rank of captain in his army regiment and was killed in action on July 19, 1943 leading his troops in an assault on a bridge to cross the Simento River in Sicily.

Centre Harry McKibbin was the third former RBAI pupil to make the tour.

McKibbin won back-to-back Schools’ Cups in 1933 and 1934, captaining the side in the latter.

He played his club rugby at Queen’s and with fellow Lions tourist George Cromey and Mayne the students dominated rugby, winning the Ulster Senior Cup twice and the Bateman Cup.

McKibbin made his Ireland debut in against Wales and, despite having one international cap, was selected for the Lions.

He was the only back to play in all three tests.

During the war he was part of the Dunkirk evacuation, fought in Burma and rose to the rank of major.

McKibbin had the honour of being president of the IRFU in its centenary year, 1975.

Cromey, an out half, was ordained a Presbyterian minister two days before the Lions left Southampton for South Africa.

He’d won his first Ireland cap - against England in 1937 - and played 11 times for the Lions, including the third test victory plus scored two tries on the tour.

Cromey was asked to room with Mayne in hopes that the man of the cloth could calm his Queen’s colleague. Mayne played hard on and of the pitch.

On the pitch, he played 20 of the 24 tour games including all three tests, the South African management thought he was the best forward they had ever seen.

Off the pitch, Mayne’s legendary status took shape.

A running joke on the tour was Mayne didn’t need keys to open hotel doors.

One night McKibbin didn’t want to go drinking with his Queen’s team-mate...Mayne reduced his room to firewood.

While in Durban he, along with Welsh hooker Bunner Travers, would dress up as dockers to fight the longshore men.

He set a convict free who was working to put extra seating into Ellis Park in Johannesburg for the first test.

When recaptured the next day the prisoner was wearing a coat with the name ‘Blair Mayne’ stitched into the collar.

Mayne caused havoc among his team-mates when he returned from a night’s hunting with a Springbok draped around his shoulders.

Room-mate Cromey was stuck with fear when Mayne appeared in the doorway the next morning declaring “I shot a springbok”...the out half thought the second row had harmed a South African player!

English winger Jim Urwin had complained about the food on the tour. He was to rip his leg on the springbok’s antlers in panic and confusion as Mayne arrived in his room, dumped his trophy on the bed and declared “there is some fresh meat”.

Like so many, Mayne’s rugby career was ended by the war.