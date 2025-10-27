​Ulster hooker John Andrew scored a hat-trick of tries on his Instonians debut as the Shaw’s Bridge club stormed to the top of AIL Division1B with a 36-14 home bonus point win over Old Wesley.

Inst had lost last time out to Garryowen, but forwards coach Jamie Kirk thought the side delivered the perfect response by scoring three tries in each half against the Dubliners.

“I think over the last week off, it's given the guys a good chance to reflect on the first block,” said Kirk. “Two really strong performances and then I think against Garryowen, right across the board we were just a bit disappointed with the performance, but I think the reaction's been excellent.

“The coaches have looked at some of the stats across the first block and it's given us a real focus area to go after.

City of Armagh's Ross Taylor helping secure AIL victory over Queen's. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought at the start of the game, defensively that's as good as we've been, it's a brilliant reaction from the guys.

“I think right across all of our games, with the senior squad, there's a huge buy-in to set pace, it’s brilliant when it's driven by the players,

"When we do a bit of video or something on a Tuesday night in scrum, straight away on a Wednesday morning I'll have some of the props text to me saying, can I get that footage?

"I think whenever you have players that are so driven to get better around set pace and diligent in terms of how they want to work on it, that's really powerful because they'll drive the standards themselves and they'll know themselves where they need to improve, where they need to get better.

“I think going into this game, we'd seen some of the footage on their scrum and thought it was really strong, so it was a nice focus area for us going into the game.

"Obviously John coming in too gave us a bit of experience there in the front row, so delighted with how we went.

“John has just so much knowledge around set pace and it's just brilliant to have had the feedback from him in the session, even from my perspective, but for just the little bit of chat he gives the guys.

"Whether it be maul or scrum, I thought his feedback to the players was fantastic and a brilliant attitude coming into the team”

Since returning to senior rugby Instonians have won all 29 games at Shaw’s Bridge, with 28 bonus points.

Bevan Prinsloo, Hugo Ellerby and Mark Keane got Instonians’ other tries.

City of Armagh are up to second after a 22-16 Ulster derby victory over Queen’s at the Palace Grounds.

Niall Carville, Noah Bell and Glen Faloon got the home side’s tries with Owen O’Kane adding seven points from the boot. Clark Logan’s late try earned the students a losing bonus point.

Ballynahinch are second in Division 1A after a 25-12 win at Cork Con.

Aaron Sexton, Chris Gibson and Paul Kerr crossed for Hinch, with Conor Rankin kicking two penalties and two conversions.

Dungannon sit second on points difference in Division 2A after a 22-14 win over Shannon and there were home defeats for Ballymena and Banbridge.

Rainey slipped to the bottom of Division 2B after a 53-17 defeat at UL Boh’s, Malone also lost but Clogher Vally picked up a win.