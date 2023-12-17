Ballynahinch won the first-ever Division 1A Ulster derby as they defeated Armagh 29-18 at the Palace Grounds to go into the Christmas break only two points off the top four.

Both sides went into the clash on the back of defeats and it was Armagh that struck first with an unconverted try from scrum-half Lewis Finlay after five minutes.

Hinch responded with a try from Ulster wing Aaron Sexton three minutes later with full-back Conor Rankin adding the conversion.

The home side regained the lead within a couple of minutes as Kiwi out-half Brayden Laing slotted over a penalty.

South Africa's World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi, who was in Belfast for Racing 92's clash with Ulster, pictured at Instonians' All-Ireland League match. PIC: Instonians Rugby

Rankin nudged Hinch back into the lead with a penalty on 15 minutes.

Hooker Clayton Milligan extended Hinch’s lead, but Rankin was unable to convert and the County Down side went into the break with a 15-8 advantage.

Armagh levelled the scores four minutes after the restart with a converted try from lock John Glasgow.

Laing’s penalty put the home side in front, but a strong last quarter secured all five points for Adam Craig’s side.

Hinch were awarded a penalty on the hour mark before centre George Pringle, playing his first game of the season after returning from Scotland, got a fourth try in the final minute which Rankin converted.

The defeat was Armagh’s fifth in a row and leaves them in the relegation play-off spot, but they have a nine-point cushion over basement club Dublin University.

Elsewhere, Queen’s came close to causing an upset at the Dub but had to settle for a losing bonus against Division 1B leaders St Marys.

Queen’s had lost five consecutive games while the Dubliner’s had won all eight – seven with bonus points – and prevailed 22-17 in a close fought game.

Queen’s started the brighter and, after forcing a series on penalties that took them close to the Mary’s line, flanker Harry Long went over for an unconverted try.

Hooker Alexander Clarke then got the students second try and his fifth of the season.

Ben McFarlane converted but St Mary’s scored 22 unanswered points either side of half-time to take control of the game.

McFarlane raced onto a clever grubber kick by Eamon Rodgers to secure a losing bonus point for the students, who wasted a few opportunities late on to win the game.

In Division 2A, Ballymena moved up to seventh after a crucial 19-16 derby win against Malone at Gibson Park while Banbridge bounced back from last week’s defeat with a 30-20 win at Greystones.

With South African double World Cup winning captain Syia Kolisi watching on, Instonians put local rivals Belfast Harlequins to the sword at Shaw’s Bridge.

The 63-22 win stretched Inst’s record-breaking run to 27 consecutive bonus point wins in the AIL and they have a six-point cushion at the top of Division 2B.

Brothers David and Ian Whitten both got on the try scoresheet as Inst ran in nine tries.

Meanwhile, former Ulster lock Tim Barker got two tries as Rainey claimed a 27-16 bonus win over Dungannon.