​Head coach Andy Farrell hopes a raucous Dublin crowd can help Ireland topple the All Blacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sold-out Aviva Stadium awaits New Zealand on Friday evening as the hosts attempt to right the wrongs of last year's World Cup quarter-final exit in Paris.

Farrell - who dismissed the notion of revenge being a motivating factor - anticipates an electric atmosphere, with a planned pre-match light show set to fire up supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's what everyone wants - I'm sure that they (New Zealand) want it as well," he said. "That's what normally happens when the All Blacks come to town anyway.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

"I haven't seen it any different to that, so I think Irish rugby's in a good place.

"I think everyone knows New Zealand are always the team to beat.

"So I expect it (the atmosphere) to be as good as ever, if not better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland suffered a dramatic 28-24 loss to the All Blacks at Stade de France just over 12 months ago.

Farrell insists avenging that heartbreaking result is not part of his thinking.

"No, it's not, that's the truth," he said. "Do you need that when you're playing against one of the best teams in the world?

"Playing against the All Blacks has always brought that edge to any type of game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a top level Test match that everybody wants to be involved in.

"Don't get me wrong, we were gutted to lose that game.

"But that's so much in the distant past for us now."

Ireland went 111 years without beating New Zealand - losing 27 and drawing once in 28 meetings - before a 40-29 success in Chicago in 2016.

Including that landmark victory at Soldier Field, the reigning Six Nations champions have won five of the last nine matches against the All Blacks.

"I suppose New Zealand over the years have had it in a sense where they've probably thought they should win against Ireland,” said Farrell. "But hopefully the way that we've performed or improved since Soldier Field, the respect is a little bit higher from their side for us now."

Ireland are seeking a 20th successive home victory.