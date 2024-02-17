Ulster's Marty Moore ahead of facing Ospreys this weekend in Wales. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Month spent the best part of a year on the sidelines due to injury and has come off the bench in six of his seven games since a return. The 10-times capped Ireland tight head prop joined play in both heavy defeats against Toulouse and Harlequins which condemned Ulster to Challenge Cup rugby but Moore is hoping the side can bounce back against the Ospreys.

“Things change very quickly, we were one of the on-form teams and then we've two bad games and it changes,” said Moore. “You can forget the level of performances we put in weeks prior to that, I don't think it'll take much for us to go out and put on a performance where we're back on a level that we know we should be.

“Initially it's been tough, the last couple of weeks without a game to go and rectify things or make things right. It's not something that as a squad we've done too often, it's not something that's endemic in the squad.

“That's maybe what caught us most off-guard, that that could happen to us. We had some pretty hard conversations amongst ourselves and with coaches in the days following those performances.

“It is what it is at this stage, there's no point in us going on about it too much more when we have this game to look forward to...it's definitely a head-scratcher. You never expect to go out and leave that sort of performance on the field.

“As a professional, it's not something you can take a lot from, the basics lets us down in that regard. There was that challenge, but we've put in a good basis of work over the last few weeks to put us on the best foot for this weekend...the work the team have put in will, hopefully, show.”

Moore is chomping at the bit to get a hit out in Wales.

“I can only speak for myself but it's not that I feel a lack of confidence,” he said. “I feel angry that that might be the perception of me...I look forward to grasping the opportunity to right that.“Maybe some guys are different and might need a bit of boosting up. We'll do that where it's needed but, for me, I'm not happy with myself and the only way to right that is by coming out this weekend.

“We've had some pretty tough battles with them over the years...away to Ospreys is always attritional, always very low-scoring. When I think back, it's always a tough day and one that's heavily reliant on set-piece and territory...we've prepped accordingly, we'll expect a pretty wet afternoon.”

Scott Wilson is Moore’s understudy on the bench and he has been impressed by the Queen’s front row.

“His development over the last four or five months has been massive,” said Moore. “I've always said we're a good squad for that, we're not trying to hide knowledge or intel from each other. We want to make each other better, whether it's him coming to me, or me going to him, or Tom O'Toole...that's a pretty helpful floor with regards to getting better, so we're looking to drive that and push that as a squad.”

ULSTER: Will Addison, Mike Lowry, James Hume, Jude Postlewaithe, Jacob Stockdale, Jake Flannery,

Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Harry Sheridan, Iain Henderson, David McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.