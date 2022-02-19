Angus Curtis aims to build on special moment

The 23-year-old’s progression has been curtailed by injury and Covid, but he has started the last three game’s, the highlight scoring against his dad David’s old team, Connacht

David Curtis won 13 Ireland caps in the early 1990’s, and played in the 1991 World Cup quarter-final when Ireland were minutes away from knocking out eventual winners Australia. His father, Arthur Curtis, was also capped three times for Ireland in the 1950 Five Nations Championship.

After finishing his international career in 1992 Curtis had another stint with London Irish before returning to his native Zimbabwe where Angus was born.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus Curtis of Ulster. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Dad would have supported Connacht when I was growing up and now that I’m up here he has to support Ulster, remarked Angus.

“It was pretty cool to play against the team that my dad played for when he was over here. He hasn’t managed to get over, but I was on the phone to him after the game, as I am after every game, it was a pretty late kick-off so it was near midnight (in Zimbabwe).”

Naturally David was a big influence on Angus growing up.

“Rugby in Zimbabwe is a very popular sport, but everyone knows to become a professional to play in Europe or elsewhere, some people think it’s very far-fetched,” said Angus.

“He did it before the professional era and he was my motivation. He was very supportive in all our sports, obviously rugby and cricket were the two big ones.

“He was always the one driving us about, we would play with him in the garden when we were very young and then at 13 I headed off to boarding school in South Africa.

“He was very involved and still is now. I chat to him every day about what’s going on. He’s been out of the game for a while but he still has an input to give.”

Curtis sits out Ulster’s trip to the Dragons in the URC tomorrow afternoon, but he is hoping his bad luck with injury is at an end.