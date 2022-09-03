Armagh bid to build on winning league start with back-to-back success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Parker’s side started the campaign with a 17-12 victory over Malone last weekend and while the head coach is using the competition as a stepping stone for the All Ireland, he was happy to come out on the right side of the result.

“It was certainly a start, I think we saw glimpses of what we tried to install in pre-season, for the stage of the season we are at we’re happy to see those glimpses and we have three more games to build on that before the All Ireland League,” said Parker. “Last year Malone put 40 on us so to get a result with the glimpses of the performance was encouraging.

“If you can build your performance, the wins will come and I guess that builds confidence as well that you can get the victories, so hopefully if we get the performance right the wins will follow but we are still trying to give boys opportunities to see if are ready to step up and put their hands up ahead of the All Ireland League.

Chris Parker. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“Certainly victories would help with confidence.”

Banbridge picked up three league points in a 38-38 draw with Queen’s last Saturday and Parker is expecting a tough test.

“I think both clubs probably see it as a bit of derby, there is a lot of familiarity there and it is certainly one that we look forward to, there is a very friendly rivalry and both clubs respect each other so it should be a feisty one,” he said. “I think people seemed to have booked their holidays a bit later this year so opportunities are going to come for guys with the holidays and we have racked up a fair few niggling injuries at the minute so we don’t want to push anybody too early in the season.

“Guys will get their chance and it is up to them what they do with that opportunity.”

Hooker James McCormick, a summer arrival from Ballymena, impressed on his Armagh debut against Malone but hasn’t been released by Ulster for the visit of Bann.

Other new faces at the Palace Grounds this season include Ulster contracted players Craig Gilroy, Michael McDonald and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan.

Departures saw Harry Boyd move to Canada while prop Phil Fletcher has joined Dungannon.

Defending champions Ballynahinch started with a win at Ballymena and they travel to Gibson Park to face Malone.

Mark Best will make his debut for Hinch after returning home after a stint with the Doncaster Knights while Aaron Cairns starts on the wing.

Ballymena and Queen’s will be looking to pick up their first wins of the season when they meet at Eaton Park.

In Division 2, Inst and Rainey clash at Shaw’s Bridge.

The Magherafelt club welcome back Tommy O’Hagan to the front row after he missed last week’s win over Omagh.