Armagh celebrate first victory of season at home after thrilling win over Young Munster in AIL Division 1A at Palace Grounds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chirs Parker’s side’s three previous wins had all come on the road and the victory over the Limerick men puts Armagh seven points clear of the relegation play-off zone with a game in hand in Division 1A in the All Ireland League.
Kyle Faloon gave Armagh the lead with a ninth minute penalty before Young Munster hit back with a try from winger Hubert Gilvary with Julian Leszczynski converting.
No.8 Neil Fallon went over for a converted try to put Armagh back in front, but it was the visitors that went into the interval with a 12-10 lead as winger Ihechi Oji touched down.
Faloon kicked a penalty on 55 minutes to put Armagh back in front, but all the drama was to come in the final minutes.
Leszczynski’s penalty with two minutes remaining looked to have secured the points for Young Munster but Kyle Fallon was to have the last word.
Five minutes into stoppage time the Armagh full-back landed the winning penalty.
Ballynahinch ended their four-game winless streak with a 22-10 bonus point victory at UCD.
The win keeps Adam Craig’s side in fifth pace, five points outside the play-off places.
Centre Mathew Booth put Hinch in front with a unconverted try on 12 minutes.
UCD took the lead as hooker Bobby Sheehan went over with captain James Tarrant converting.
Hinch took a 10-7 lead just before half-time as hooker Kelvin Hamilton went over for an unconverted try.
UCD shipped a red card and a yellow card but despite their numerical disadvantage Tarrant landed a penalty on 73 minutes to level the scores.
The students were reduced to 12 men after another yellow card on 75 minutes and Hinch took full advantage.
Hamilton went over for his second try a minute later and with the clock deep in the red the hooker completed his hat-trick to seal the bonus point. Conor Rankin converted.
Queen’s stayed sixth in Division 1B despite a 71-14 defeat at Old Belvedere.
Instonians suffered their second defeat of the Division 2A campaign, losing 35-31 at Barnhall, however the Shaw’s Bridge club increased their lead at the top of the table to three points.
Paul Pritchard’s side picked up two match points from the game while their nearest rivals for automatic promotion – Corinthians – left Cashel empty-handed.
Banbridge defeated Navan 14-11 while Ballymena remain in the relegation play-off spot after a 27-22 defeat to Old Crescent at Eaton Park.
A James Gamble try and five points from the boot of Ben McCaughey gave Dungannon a 10-8 win at Galwegians to keep the Stevenson Park club second in Division 2B.
Clogher Valley are third after an 11-8 victory over Sligo while Rainey move up to fourth after a 34-5 win over Skerries.
Malone edged a 20-19 win at UL Bohs.
Tries from Mark Glover, Ross Cadzow and Ben Power helped Belfast Harlequins to a 22-17 success over Monkstown to keep the Deramore club a point behind leaders Midleton at the top of Division 2C.
Ballyclare moved up a place to sixth after a 25-22 home win over Dolphin, while Omagh drew 15-15 away at the leaders.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.