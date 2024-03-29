Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week’s bonus point win over Shannon put Armagh four points clear of the relegation playoff zone and 10 points clear of basement club Dublin University.

Armagh travel to Dublin to face fourth-placed Lansdowne on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker said: “It was 100% relief and a bit of breathing space but definitely job not done, and that was the message as soon as we were in the huddle at 4.05pmon the pitch; well done lads, fantastic effort but that is not enough to make sure we are in 1A next year.

Sam Cunningham will miss Armagh's final two games of the season through injury

“We need six points now really to confirm it and that starts this week and that was the message to the boys – well done but we need more points this isn’t enough – and it has to start this weekend down at Lansdowne.”

The Shannon victory was only Armagh’s fourth of the campaign.

“Young Munster at home and Clontarf at home we put in fantastic performances, and I guess it is something that we are going to have to drill down into at the end of the season and try to find the reason why we can compete at times, and at times we fall away from the standards we expect,” said Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys have to take the belief that they can compete with the best teams at this level on their day. We have to make sure that during the week we get ourselves prepared so we can perform to the best of our ability each day.”

Parker is wary that Lansdowne will be hoping to bounce back after last week’s defeat to Hinch.

He said: “They have Hinch tight on their heels for trying to get that top four and they have a lot to play for regarding that.

“We have been there before in a Bateman Cup semi-final and came up just short. We faced them in another Bateman semi-final in Armagh and again we were just short, and we let one go at the start of the year against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we can compete with them, we are excited about getting down into the shadows of the Aviva – it is one we are really looking forward to.

“I think we know that with where we are in the league if we can pick up our own points it puts pressure on others,” added Parker.

“We have to do our job first and foremost, we can’t be relying on favours from UCD and Young Munster. It is in our hands and we have to take it and get after it. It will be a long weekend checking scores on Saturday after 4pm.”

One scenario Parker is keen to avoid is a final-day decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, I’d imagine Cork Con will be coming up trying to play for a home semi-final so it is unlikely to be a dead rubber,” he said.

“If we could get a win this weekend it would just push us that wee bit closer to being able to know that we will be in 1A next year.”

James McCormick, Cameron Doak, James McNabney and Shea O’Brien all start, although Sam Cunningham misses the rest of the season due to injury. Andy Willis comes in with Chris Colvin on the bench.

Hinch travel to Cork Con minus props John Dickson, George Saunderson and James French.

Kyle McCall captains the side that includes Rueben Crothers and Aaron Sexton.