Armagh continue strong run in Division 1

Chris Parker’s side are a point clear of Ballynahinch and Queen’s.

The Palace Grounds outfit followed victory over Malone last weekend with a 39-12 bonus-point win at home to Banbridge, scoring seven tries.

Armagh established a 12-0 lead with two tries before Josh Agnew crossed.

Captain Tim McNiece dotted down for the bonus-point try just before half-time to give Armagh a 24-0 advantage at the interval.

Dylan Nelson went over for the home side’s first try of the second half, Banbridge opened their account with an unconverted try from Josh Cromie.

Jack Sleator got Armagh’s sixth try, Peter Cromie scored for Bann with Adam Doherty converting,

The home team had the final say with Ryan Finlay going in to complete the scoring.

Defending Stevenson Shield champions Ballynahinch made it two wins from two with a 17-0 win over Malone at Gibson Park.

Hinch dominated territory and possession and will be disappointed not to seal a bonus point in Belfast.

After a scoreless first half-hour Hinch backrow James MacCartney broke the deadlock on 32 minutes with full-back Pierce Crowe adding the conversion.

Lock Bradley Luney crossed two minutes into first-half stoppage time for an unconverted try to give Hinch a 12-0 lead at the break.

Just like the first half there was no score in the opening 30 minutes of the second period, Crowe went over for Hinich’s third try, the Co Down side are a point adrift of Armagh.

Queen’s also have eight points from their first two fixtures. The students picked up three points in their opening weekend draw with Banbridge and took maximum points in a 31-26 win over Ballymena at Eaton Park.

Rainey are top of Division 2 after a 21-12 win over Instonians at Shaw’s Bridge.

The Hatrick Park club are a point ahead of Dungannon.