​Despite the loss at Ballymacarn Park last Saturday, Armagh coach Chris Parker took a lot from the game as the Palace Grounds club gear up for their first-ever season in the top-flight of the All-Ireland League.

“I was really pleased with the first-half and I though the first 30 minutes in particular we were pretty impressive,” he said. “We just couldn’t break down their defence through errors by ourselves and good defence by them.

“To turn three points down at the break probably gave Hinch a boost because they hadn’t had a purple patch yet, which they hit and there was a 17-point swing in about 10 minutes.

Armagh coach Chris Parker. PIC: INPHO/Bryan Keane

“We then were chasing the game and struggled to get after it and deservedly Hinch came away with the victory.

“We have taken so many learnings from it.

"We had 11 22 entries and came away with points twice – I think Hinch had five 22 entries and came away with five tries.

"Not being able to make mistakes at this level is a massive learning and we are in a far better position for having had that fixture than what we were a week ago.”

Armagh beat Malone 45-12 when the sides met a fortnight ago in the league at the Palace Grounds but Parker knows that game will count for nothing.

“It’s a different story at Gibson Park and you know what is coming,” he added. “They will be smarting a bit from the league game.

"You know your physicality is going to be tested by Malone and you’re going to get tested around the set-piece area.

"For us moving forward in 1A, you are going to come up against a strong scrum and maul so this a test for us before we get a week off.”

Armagh will give a debut to Kiwi out-half Brayden Laing, who was playing for Nedlands in Perth, Australia last season.

Paul Mullen is unavailable so there is a debut in the front row for Cameron Doak.

Queen’s, who have won the Senior Cup 24 times, host Rainey at the Dub.

The students are without back-row Lorcan McLaughlin and full-back Rory Telfer after both were on Ulster duty in last night’s pre-season friendly against Leinster, while out half James Humphreys and Ireland U20 lock Charlie Irvine are missing due to injury.

Ulster academy trio Ben McFarlane, Lucas Kenny and Josh Stevens are all in line for debuts.

Elsewhere, Instonians have been crowned Ulster Premiership Division Two champions after Omagh conceded this afternoon’s fixture at Shaw’s Bridge.

The County Tyrone club cited not being able to field a front row, meaning Inst have been awarded five points.

The league was set up for an exciting finale as Paul Pritchard’s side went into the last day with a three point lead over Clogher Valley ahead of their clash with bottom side Belfast Harlequins, but with Instonians being awarded maximum points, they now have an unassailable league at the top.