After Banbridge’s draw with Old Belvedere in the early kick-off Armagh knew a bonus point win at home to UCC would be enough to secure a place in Division 1A.

A penalty try and two from Shea O’Brien either side of a Johnny Morton touchdown put Armagh 24-8 up against UCC at the Palace Grounds.

The students replied with 12 unanswered points but Armagh held on for a 24-20 victory to spark jubilant scenes.

Armagh celebrate promotion to Division 1A for the first time in their history. Picture: Evan Morton, Armagh RFC

“I’m just ecstatic that we got over the line, I’m so proud of the effort the boys have put in all year,” said Parker.

"It is testament to the hard world they do during the week and what they produce on Saturdays. There is a bit of relief there but just so much pride in what the boys have done.

“It is a fantastic achievement, I think the boys were nearly giggling and laughing about it that little auld Armagh will be going toe to toe with the best clubs in the country.

“It is hugely exciting for the club from where they have come from in the past 12 to 13 years – from junior rugby to now being in the top league is through a lot of hard work from a lot of people behind the scenes; that probably doesn’t get praise, and also credit to the boys for getting us there,” he added.

“There are guys at the club that I have had in my classroom and taught at Royal School Armagh, and now I have them on a rugby pitch.

"That community feel means an awful lot, this is their club and they have achieved this for their club, and I think that is something that the boys should take an awful lot of pride in themselves.”

Thoughts are already turning to next season for Parker.

“Well if people want to come to Armagh now is the time,” he said. “If we can’t attract players in 1A we’ll never attract them.

“We’ll celebrate this for a while then we’ll get down to the hard work after that.”

The relegation battle will go to the last day after bottom-placed Malone closed the gap on Banbridge to two points after a bonus point win over St Mary’s at Gibson Park.

Ballynahinch’s playoff hopes in Division 1A were ended with a 26-10 defeat at Shannon.

Queen’s just need to win on the final day of the season at already relegated Dolphin to be promoted to Division 1B.

The students are two points clear at the top of Division 2A after a 45-10 win over Old Crescent at the Dub.

Scrum-half James Wright got two of Queen’s seven tries, Ballymena lost 27-19 against Navan.

Dungannon sealed a playoff place in Division 2B after a 22-0 win over Greystones. Rainey beat Belfast Harlequins 22-20.

Instonians made it 17 bonus point wins out of 17 games beating Skerries 45-26.