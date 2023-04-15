“I think the magnitude of the achievement still probably hasn’t sunk in yet,” said head coach Chris Parker. “It has certainly been relief when you see the permutations going on this weekend that we don’t have to worry about it.

"We just have to try and go out and get another performance out of the boys one last time this season.

“Even after the UCC game in the dressing room the boys were saying we can’t go and lift the trophy after a loss and it is our captain Tim McNiece’s 100th AIL appearance.

Armagh head coach Chris Parker

"I think there is enough motivation and integrity there to go down and produce a good performance.”

It is all to play for at the bottom with three teams – UCC, Banbridge and Malone – fighting to avoid automatic relegation.

The simplest permutation is if UCC beat Malone in Cork the Gibson Park club will be relegated and Banbridge, who face Highfield at home, would go into the play-offs to preserve their Division 1B status.

A win for Malone, who have Ulster players Aaron Sexton, Angus Curtis, Dave Shanahan and Declan Moore starting, and denying UCC any match points would keep them safe.

Banbridge can call upon Greg Jones, Jude Postlewaite, Ben Carson, Rob Lyttle and James Humphreys knowing a win would help them avoid the drop.

Ballynahinch’s season finale at home to Lansdowne in Division 1A is a dead rubber in terms of play-offs and relegation.

In Division 2C, Instonians are looking to make history by becoming the first team in AIL history to win all 18 games with bonus points in a single season when they travel to second place Tullamore.

“It’s a brilliant goal to have and it has kept us honest at this time of the year,” said Inst coach Paul Pritchard. “We clinched promotion a few weeks ago but are standard in training hasn’t dropped.

“There is a real buzz for the final day and we are still trying to get as much out of the players as coaches.”

Omagh need to beat Bruff at home to preserve their Division 2C status.

