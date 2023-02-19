Winger Andrew Willis opened the scoring for Armagh with a fifth-minute try against Banbridge.

On a key weekend in the AIL, Instonians are two wins away from promotion after a 13th consecutive win in Division 2C after a 33-19 success at Bruff while Ballynahinch closed in on the Division 1A playoffs after toppling leaders Terenure.

Armagh moved a point ahead of Buccaneers in the race for the one automation promotion place, but Chris Parker’s side had to come back from a half-time deficit against Ulster rivals Banbridge at the Palace Grounds.

Winger Andrew Willis opened the scoring for Armagh with a fifth-minute try which Ulster scrum-half Mike McDonald converted.

McDonald added a penalty before Bann winger Jamie Butler went over for an unconverted try.

Ulster backrow David McCann got Bann’s second try on 35 minutes and James Humphreys’ conversion gave the Rifle Park side a 12-10 lead at the interval.

Full back Sam Cunningham got the home side’s second try, McDonald converted and added a penalty.

Lock John Glasgow went over and out-half Evin Crummie sealed the bonus point with Armagh’s fourth try, with McDonald converting both touch downs.

Malone narrowed the gap on Banbridge to five points at the foot of the table in the battle to avoid automatic relegation as they drew 17-17 with Old Wesley at Gibson Park.

The visitors led 10-0 at half time.

Ulster scrum-half Dave Shanahan went over for a Malone try which he converted.

The pivot tied the scores with a long-range penalty.

Ulster hooker Declan Moore went over with Shanahan converting but with five minutes remaining, Old Wesley replacement Don Maclean scored a try and Josh Miller’s conversion levelled the scores.

Ballynahinch came from 8-0 down at half-time against Terenure at Ballymacarn Park.

Full-back Greg Huntley opened Hinch’s account with a 55th minute penalty.

Centre Mark Best’s try tied the scores on 65 minutes and Huntley’s conversion proved the decisive kick.

Matthew Kilpatrick, Matthew Keane and Mark Keane tries helped Instonians to a 19-0 win in west Limerick.

Rhys O’Donnell went over for the bonus try and hooker Neil Saulters added a fifth touchdown.

In Division 2A Queen’s and Ballymena both suffered defeats.

