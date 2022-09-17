Armagh relishing top of the table clash with Queen’s

Armagh have two wins from their opening two games and sit on nine points, one ahead of the students.

There is a rich history between the sides, the latest chapter coming with Queen’s Senior Cup final victory in May and Armagh coach Chris Parker is expecting a close encounter.

“The games are always competitive even thinking back to when we played each other in 2A, they were pretty much one score games,” he said. “I think at this time of year the way the pitches are and the weather is it should make for an entertaining game.

Armagh coach Chris Parker

“We are starting to get boys back from holiday and injury so there really is a focus on pushing towards All Ireland League. There are still some guys that are going to get opportunities this weekend that haven’t had them yet, which is important but we are building towards that Buccaneers game at the start of October.

“We would have been fairly stretched resources wise last week as we would have like the fixture to get a few bodies healed up wasn’t a bad thing.

“We hope for a better performance but we just want to be better than we were against Banbridge and move on.”

With only two more hit outs before the AIL starts Parker is using these games to fine tune.

He said: “I think Queen’s will be the prefect test we need at this time of the season especially when we have a university side UCC up second in the All Ireland League.

“It is good to be playing a team that will play at a very high tempo and move the ball about.”

Matthew Hooks returns to the Armagh squad to face his old club, Josh Cunningham a summer signing from Banbridge makes his debut in the back row while Jack Treanor and Dylan Nelson also return.

Queen’s are missing Rory Telfer, Charlie Irvine, Joe Hopes, Lorcan McLoughlin, Henry Boyle and Jack Boal, all six are involved with Ulster A.

Ballynahinch are a point behind Armagh and welcome Co Down rivals Banbridge to Ballymacarn Park.

‘Hinch had a number of players on Ulster A duty but Greg Huntley returns to the squad while Zac Ward comes into the backrow.

Malone host Ballymena at Gibson Park with both club’s looking their first win of the new campaign.

Gary Crawford, Cory Tipping and Neil Alcorn bring experience to the Malone pack.

In Division 2 top of the table Rainey clash with basement club Belfast Harlequins at Deramore. The Old Boys gave a debut to new Kiwi Moli Faiva, he’ll start at full back but can also play at out half.

The three McCusker brothers, John, Ronan and Michael all start in the park.

No8 Teigan Erasmus is at the back of the scrum after returning to Rainey from Malone in the summer.

There is a battle of former Ulster props, Tommy O’Hagan captains Rainey at loose head while Paddy McAllister packs down at tight head for Quins.