The bonus point win for the Co Down side keeps them in ninth but reduced the gap to eighth-placed UCC as they look to escape the relegation play-off zone.

Bann now have a six-point cushion over Malone as the Belfast club lost for a ninth time in 11 outings this season.

Queen’s have extended their advantage to seven points at the summit of Division 2A after completing a first-ever league double over Cashel.

City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker

It is a question of surely when and not if Instonians will clinch the one automatic promotion place in Division 2C.

The Shaw’s Bridge club made it an impressive 11 bonus points wins from 11 games with a hard fought 26-6 at Midleton in horrendous weather conditions.

Inst, who gained promotion back into the senior ranks last season, are 13 points clear with only seven games remaining.

Armagh scored three first-half tries at Naas to lead 22-5 at the break.

Shea O’Brien sealed the bonus point with a fourth try shortly after the restart, the full back finished the game with a personally tally of 17 points, scoring two of his sides five tries while adding two conversions and a penalty with the boot. Ryan O’Neill, Andrew Willis and Matthew Hooks also crossed for Chris Parker’s side.

It took just five minutes for Banbridge’s Adam Doherty to get his side’s first try, Peter Cromie added a second – with James Humphreys converting both.

Buccs got an unconverted try but Bann hit back with a converted try from Michael Cromie. Buccs got another unconverted try before David McCann went over for a converted try to give Bann a 28-10 interval advantage.

Peter Cromie claimed his second try before Buccs crossed again. Humphreys added a penalty before McCann grabbed his second try.

Malone went down 18-8 to Old Belvedere.

Ballynahinch are two points of the Division 1A playoffs after a 24-7 win over Garryowen.

Omagh beat Ballina 40-3 while Bangor lost 35-12 and Tullamore.