​Ballyclare just need a win of any description at home to bottom club Tullamore to make the Division 2C play-offs in their first season of All Ireland League rugby.

Mike Orchin-McKeever’s side sit fourth in the table with a two-point cushion over Monkstown – the side below – and could still get a home semi-final in the play-offs if Enniscorthy lose without any match points and they better Dolphin’s result.

Tullamore are bottom of the table but would stave off automatic relegation with victory and defeat for Omagh.

“If I had my choice, I'd probably rather have somebody that couldn't make play-offs and wouldn’t be fighting relegation,” said Orchin-McKeever. “There's a clear reward if you win, but if we can really strip it back to the fun and enjoyment element that's focused on us, it's great.

Ballyclare head coach Mike Orchin-McKeever. (Photo by PressEye Ltd)

“Tullamore's had a couple of very impressive performances and results recently, a narrow loss against Clonmel and a terrible loss against Enniscorthy in their last two results.

“They're a team that's very proud of being an All-Ireland League club having been junior and they're doing everything they can to get as high up that table as they can, which currently is trying to hit ninth to have another opportunity to stay up. Anybody at the bottom of the table is desperate and fighting.

“At the start of the season it wasn't an easy task going down to that for a first-ever All-Ireland League game.

“Every opposition is tough, we respect everybody, we've put a huge focus this week into us, a huge focus into playing our last league game of the season and enjoying the moments that's presented in front of us.”

Ballyclare are unbeaten at The Cloughan this season,

“The fixture we lost was home to Monkstown but it was hosted at Ballyclare High School when we had a storm,” he said. “So, there's definitely confidence, there's huge familiarity of success over the years with being at home but that's what home advantage is for everybody really.”

The Co Antrim side are top scorers in the division, amassing 516 points in their 17 games.

“This season has been a huge learning aspect for us,” he said. “There's things you can't replicate in training, you can do your best to create scenarios mentally.

“Our defence is something we've tried to put focus on in the last few months.”

Omagh travel Clonmel needing a win to avoid automatic relegation but can’t finish higher than ninth and with contest the play-off if Tullamore don’t overhaul them. Belfast Harlequins finish at home to Enniscorthy and the Wexford side could gain promotion with a victory coupled with a defeat for Midleton.

Instonians will be presented with the Division 2A trophy at Shaw’s Bridge after their game with already-relegated Buccaneers. Ballymena travel to Corinthians and will dodge the relegation play-off if they better Navan’s result. Banbridge visit Barnhall.

In 2B, Dungannon are guaranteed a home semi-final in the promotion play-offs travel to relegated Malahide.

Clogher Valley are third and will set up an all-Co Tyrone clash at Stevenson Park in the last four if they take at least two points from their home clash with Malone.